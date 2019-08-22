RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Aug 2019 21:28 |  By RnMTeam

Miley, Kaitlynn send Brody Jenner a cannabis birthday hamper

MUMBAI:  Pop singer Miley Cyrus's friend Kaitlynn Carter sent her estranged husband Brody Jenner a weed bouquet for his birthday, along with a cannabis gift set.

She signed the gift card from herself and Cyrus, reports mirror.co.uk.

The hemp-based present was very well received by Brody , who took to Instagram to share videos of the presents and thank Cyrus and Carter for getting a gift from his "favourite company of all time."

Brody was celebrating his 36th birthday, the first since splitting from Carter and her subsequent kiss with Cyrus while on a sunshine break in Italy.

Tagging both on his Instagram video, Brody shared with 3.2 million followers the cannabis-based gift from Lowell Farms, which operates an organic cannabis farm in California, where weed has been legalised.

Brody said: "Miley and Kaitlynn you guys really stepped it up with this one. You guys know my favourite company of all time."

The gift was delivered with a handwritten note from Carter, which read, "Brody, Weed like to wish you a Happy Birthday! Love you!"

Continuing on the video, Brody said, "We got the birthday card attached to the weed bouquet."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Miley Cyrus pop singer Birthday Instagram
Related news
News | 22 Aug 2019

Miley 'devastated' after Liam files for divorce

MUMBAI: Pop singer Miley Cyrus truly loved being married to actor Liam Hemsworth and is devastated that the marriage didn't work, says a source.Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer just after eight months of their marriage, and nearly a decade of dating. 

read more
News | 22 Aug 2019

Miley's escapade with Kaitlynn may make reunion with Liam impossible!

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus may have made it amply clear that her split with ex-beau and actor Liam Hemsworth is final, but the families of both these hearththrobs are hoping they will work things out.

read more
News | 21 Aug 2019

You never know who to trust, people can be fake: Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears' life has been full of ups and downs. In her latest social media post, she opened up to caution fans about fake people and how life can get lonely at times.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2019

Joe Jonas fanboys over wife Sophie Turner in new video

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas is seen fanboying over his wife and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner in a new video which has taken social media by storm.Joe took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of Sophie on the road, waiting to cross it.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2019

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth call it quits

MUMBAI: Actors Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage. According to US reports, they both have mutually decided to separate from each other as they want to focus on

read more

RnM Biz

News
Enjoy Spotify Premium free for three months, offer begins today

MUMBAI: For those thinking about signing up for Spotify Premium, today is their lucky day. read more

News
B4U's hat-trick! B4U Music rated number one alongside newly launched channels

MUMBAI: B4U Music has led the category in the past four-week average as the number one music charead more

News
Bacardí NH7 Weekender 2019 announces eclectic artist line-up for Meghalaya

MUMBAI: India’s happiest music festival is all set to take centre stage in the beautiful hills oread more

News
To strengthen hip-hop in India, Sony Music, Desi Hip-hop vouch for regional; growth in networking, numbers to be 'major focus'

MUMBAI: In order to escalate hip-hop genre in India, a partnership was witnessed between popularread more

News
JioSaavn announces launch of Maximus and Showcase as part of Advertising 2.0

MUMBAI: JioSaavn has led the market in audio and content association solutions for advertisers sread more

top# 5 articles

1
Internet sensation to sing for Himesh Reshammiya's 'Happy Hardy and Heer'

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show for kids, Superstar Singer, will have the recent internet...read more

2
VYRL Originals: Nobody knows what I am capable of as a singer: Tanishk Bagchi on singing debut

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s king of remixes, music composer Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap of talents with his debut as singer-...read more

3
Ranu Mondal records song with Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: We had earlier informed about Bollywood music composer Himesh Reshammiya offering a song titled, Teri Meri Kahani to Internet sensation,...read more

4
Miley, Kaitlynn send Brody Jenner a cannabis birthday hamper

MUMBAI:  Pop singer Miley Cyrus's friend Kaitlynn Carter sent her estranged husband Brody Jenner a weed bouquet for his birthday, along with a...read more

5
JLo drops son to college, refrains from crying!

MUMBAI: An emotional Angelina Jolie tried ‘not to cry’ while dropping off son Maddox to college in South Korea.The 18-year-old is attending Yonsei...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group