News |  22 Aug 2019

Miley 'devastated' after Liam files for divorce

MUMBAI: Pop singer Miley Cyrus truly loved being married to actor Liam Hemsworth and is devastated that the marriage didn't work, says a source.

Hemsworth filed for divorce from the singer just after eight months of their marriage, and nearly a decade of dating. 

"Miley truly loved being married to Liam and is devastated that the marriage didn't work," said a source, reports hollywoodlife.com.

The source added that marriage was really important to Cyrus and she valued the meaning of it. 

"They had multiple discussions about growing their family and were planning on doing it much further down the road because they loved just spending time together as a little family with all their animals. She truly thought Liam was her best friend and is saddened this didn't work out and the chapter is officially closing," the source added.

The source said that Cyrus never in her dreams thought she would be divorcing Hemsworth. 

"When she got married, never in her wildest dreams did she think she'd be divorcing less than a year later. This is the last thing she ever thought would happen, let alone this soon. Things had never been better between them when they tied the knot," the source said.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met in 2009 on the sets of The Last Song. The two had called off their engagement in 2013, before getting back together in 2015, and then finally getting married in December 2018. 

The source said Cyrus wasn't exactly shocked by the news of Hemsworth filing the papers.

"Miley was not fully blindsided by Liam's filing since they had already separated. They really haven't been speaking," source said. 

The Wrecking Ball singer has been spending her time with Kaitlynn Carter.

Also Read:  Miley's escapade with Kaitlynn may make reunion with Liam impossible!

(Source: IANS)

