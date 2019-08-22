JLo drops son to college, refrains from crying!

MUMBAI: An emotional Angelina Jolie tried ‘not to cry’ while dropping off son Maddox to college in South Korea.

The 18-year-old is attending Yonsei University in South Korea to study biochemistry, and Jolie dropped him off at the school in-person, reports hollywoodlife.com.

"I leave today, I'm trying not to cry," the Oscar-winning Hollywood actress said in a video, shared on Instagram by a user on Wednesday, 21 August 2019.

The mother-son duo were all smiles in the photographs and videos shared on the users account, as Jolie took the time to chat with her son's fellow students and even offered to take a photograph with the excited group.

The video was taken in a building on-campus.

Jolie told the group that she and Maddox were in Seoul for a few days before classes get started.

"We've been in Seoul - we were (also) here a little while ago when we first went to Yonsei," the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star said.

Maddox's decision to attend the South Korean college came after months of US and international campus tours - including a stop by NYU - before he settled on Yonsei.

"It seems like a great school," Jolie said in the video.

Maddox was homeschooled for his elementary and high school education.

(Source: IANS)