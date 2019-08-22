RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Aug 2019 12:10 |  By RnMTeam

FWCE, AICWA lifts ban on Mika; singer says won't 'repeat' mistake

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh has apologised to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after the association banned him from working in India, following his recent live performance in Pakistan.

Interacting with the media on Wednesday in Mumbai, Mika said he had to do it owing to prior commitment, but admitted it was a mistake that he would never repeat. However, the interaction soon turned into a heated exchange between the singer and the media.

"This was a commitment signed long back. The timing was wrong that I went there because the decision on Article 370 has just been taken. I called the federation and told them that this was a mistake. I apologise for the mistake and I won't repeat it again. I got a visa, so I went (to Pakistan). If you get a visa, you will go, too," said Mika, while interacting with the media along with FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit, and the body's president, B.N. Tiwari, on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Earlier, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and FWICE had banned Mika for performing at the wedding of a relative of former Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf, in Karachi. Mika's presence became known after pictures and videos of his performance appeared on social media.

In his justification, the singer said that he had made a commitment to the client long back.

The media, however, started countering Mika with questions like why he went to Pakistan in first place after the Pulwama attack, Mika started a heated argument.

"Do you (media) know that Neha Kakkar and (Pakistani singer) Atif Alsam performed here only two months ago? Do you know that Sonu Nigam also performed together with Atif four months ago? Why did no one say anything then? When I do something, the media talks about it to grab headlines. You want me to get angry so that you can show it on your news channels and (publish it in) the newspapers," he said.

Announcing that the ban on Mika was now being lifted, Ashoke Pandit said, “We were in shock that Mika performed in Pakistan and at a time when India is bleeding due to Pakistan. Such an approach on part of Indian artists is not acceptable. However, we are now taking back the circular to ban Mika Singh."

Tiwari said, “We had issued the letter to ban Mika Singh but Mika wrote back to us saying he wanted to be heard. He said he regrets that the timing of the event and his visit to Pakistan was not right. We had a meeting and heard Mika's version."

Tiwari added that FWICE stood firm on its decision of banning Pakistani artistes from working in Bollywood.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mika Singh Pakistan Bollywood Neha Kakkar Sonu Nigam Atif Aslam
Related news
News | 21 Aug 2019

VYRL Originals: Nobody knows what I am capable of as a singer: Tanishk Bagchi on singing debut

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s king of remixes, music composer Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap of talents with his debut as singer-songwriter with VYRL Originals song, Khudse Zyada. Also, featuring him along side actress Zara Aga Khan of Khoj fame, the song is the newes

read more
News | 21 Aug 2019

Budding singer Hriday Gattani teams up with top US composer

MUMBAI: Young Indian singer Hriday Gattani, mentored by legendary musician AR Rahman, has teamed up with American music composer-producer Arthur Pingrey, who has worked with popular artistes like Sia, Norah Jones, and Sting.

read more
News | 21 Aug 2019

Khayyam accorded state funeral

MUMBAI: National Award-winning music director Mohammed Zahir Hashmi, renowned as 'Khayyam', was laid to rest with full state honours at a Muslim cemetery here as prominent Bollywood personalities bid him a tearful adieu, here on Tuesday evening.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2019

Mika Singh accepts mistake of performing in Pakistan

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh on Sunday said he will continue to do good for India despite the Federation Of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) decision to ban him from playback singing, giving public performances and acting in the country, following his gig in Pakistan.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2019

Pakistanis frustrated with life: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: Trolled regularly, and more so after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, singer Adnan Sami has come down heavily on his erstwhile compatriot Pakistanis saying they are ‘frustrated with their own lives’ and have been taking it out on him since they realise that he ha

read more

RnM Biz

News
B4U's hat-trick! B4U Music rated number one alongside newly launched channels

MUMBAI: B4U Music has led the category in the past four-week average as the number one music charead more

News
Bacardí NH7 Weekender 2019 announces eclectic artist line-up for Meghalaya

MUMBAI: India’s happiest music festival is all set to take centre stage in the beautiful hills oread more

News
To strengthen hip-hop in India, Sony Music, Desi Hip-hop vouch for regional; growth in networking, numbers to be 'major focus'

MUMBAI: In order to escalate hip-hop genre in India, a partnership was witnessed between popularread more

News
JioSaavn announces launch of Maximus and Showcase as part of Advertising 2.0

MUMBAI: JioSaavn has led the market in audio and content association solutions for advertisers sread more

News
Radio Mirchi ropes in Anant Kamal Srivastava as Associate Vice President

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi has roped in Anant Kamal Srivastava as AVP and national head for Mirchi Liveread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Nakash Aziz believes in following composer's vision

MUMBAI: Singer Nakash Aziz, who is known for crooning to songs like Slow Motion and Second Hand Jawani, says he follows a composer's vision while...read more

2
VYRL Originals: Nobody knows what I am capable of as a singer: Tanishk Bagchi on singing debut

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s king of remixes, music composer Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap of talents with his debut as singer-...read more

3
FWCE, AICWA lifts ban on Mika; singer says won't 'repeat' mistake

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh has apologised to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after the association banned him from working in...read more

4
Miley's escapade with Kaitlynn may make reunion with Liam impossible!

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus may have made it amply clear that her split with ex-beau and actor Liam Hemsworth is final, but the families of both...read more

5
'Bekhayali' acoustic: Sachet-Parampara play with arrangement but retain song's essence

MUMBAI: With many cover versions made, popular Kabir Singh song, Bekhayali’s emotional connect is growing by leaps and bound. Cashing into the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group