editorial
News |  22 Aug 2019 14:53 |  By RnMTeam

Charlie Puth's 'I Warned Myself' crosses two million views

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Charlie Puth has returned with a new song, I Warned Myself, which crossed over two million views on YouTube within a few hours of its release.

The self-penned song, produced alongside Benny Blanco, was unveiled on Wednesday. It is now available alongside a Brendan Vaughan-directed video. 

"I Warned Myself is about a vicious cycle of going back to someone continuously, knowing deep down that they aren't any good for you," Puth tweeted on Wednesday.

I Warned Myself marks the first new release from Puth since his 2018 Grammy-nominated album Voicenotes. It has already received 2,301,004 views on YouTube.

Watch video here

Tags
Charlie Puth Singer songwriter Youtube Benny Blanco video Brendan Fraser GRAMMY albums
explore RNM

