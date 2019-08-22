'Bekhayali' acoustic: Sachet-Parampara play with arrangement but retain song's essence

MUMBAI: With many cover versions made, popular Kabir Singh song, Bekhayali’s emotional connect is growing by leaps and bound. Cashing into the popularity, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has, today, released it’s acoustic duet version, featuring the song’s original singer, composer Sachet Tandon and his composing partner, Parampara Thakur.

Speaking about the acoustic version, excited Sachet says, “Singing the reprised version was a different experience for us and also a bit difficult. As this was duet we were very particular that it should match the intensity and feel of the original version. It’s essence should be maintained even though we have played with its arrangement.”

To this Parmapara adds, “It was very interesting experiment for us. We are glad that Bhushanji pushed us to do this. Earlier we made the song behind four walls and presented it to the listeners. Now, we are in front of the camera. It is challenging to sing and portray the emotions on screen. I am a little nervous but also looking forward to see how people receive this new version of Bekhayali.”

With original lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the reprised version’s music is produced by Satish Kumar.

This version sung by Sache and Parampara is further bound to tug at your heartstrings with the pain and pathos that the singer duo bring to the reprised version. Also, its arrangement is a departure from what you have seen and heard in the film. This version relies heavily on string instruments such as cellos, violin and the guitar.