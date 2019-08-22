RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Aug 2019 13:30 |  By RnMTeam

'Bekhayali' acoustic: Sachet-Parampara play with arrangement but retain song's essence

MUMBAI: With many cover versions made, popular Kabir Singh song, Bekhayali’s emotional connect is growing by leaps and bound. Cashing into the popularity, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has, today, released it’s acoustic duet version, featuring the song’s original singer, composer Sachet Tandon and his composing partner, Parampara Thakur.

Watch video here

Bekhayali (Reprise) | T-Series Acoustics | Feat. Sachet Tandon , Parampara Thakur

Presenting the video of the new acoustic song Bekhayali (Reprise) sung and composed by Sachet Tandon & Parampara Thakur. Enjoy and stay connected with us !!

Speaking about the acoustic version, excited Sachet says, “Singing the reprised version was a different experience for us and also a bit difficult. As this was duet we were very particular that it should match the intensity and feel of the original version. It’s essence should be maintained even though we have played with its arrangement.”

To this Parmapara adds, “It was very interesting experiment for us. We are glad that Bhushanji pushed us to do this. Earlier we made the song behind four walls and presented it to the listeners. Now, we are in front of the camera. It is challenging to sing and portray the emotions on screen. I am a little nervous but also looking forward to see how people receive this new version of Bekhayali.”

With original lyrics by Irshad Kamil, the reprised version’s music is produced by Satish Kumar.

This version sung by Sache and Parampara is further bound to tug at your heartstrings with the pain and pathos that the singer duo bring to the reprised version. Also, its arrangement is a departure from what you have seen and heard in the film. This version relies heavily on string instruments such as cellos, violin and the guitar.

Tags
Kabir Singh Sachet Tandon Parampara Thakur T-Series Bhushan Kumar
Related news
News | 14 Aug 2019

Top singers pay song tribute to Pulwama martyrs

MUMBAI: Singers such as Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, Shabab Sabri and Kabir Singh have lent their voices to a wonderfully sung track titled Tu Desh Mera for celebrating the occasion of our freedom struggle.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2019

Sachet Tandon enjoys Bekhayali's success

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer Sachet Tandon who is enjoying the success of his romantic track Bekhayali from recently-released film Kabir Singh said he never thought the song would become a rage among the audience.

read more
News | 05 Aug 2019

Kabir Singh: 'Tera Ban Jaunga' gets solo female version

MUMBAI:  Tera Ban Jaunga has become the latest song of the blockbuster film, Kabir Singh to get a new version, after Bekhayali and Mere Sohneya

read more
News | 02 Aug 2019

Music 'big star' in success of 'Kabir Singh'

MUMBAI:  It was back in May when Bekhayali from Kabir Singh film in young singer-composer Sachet Tandon's voice hit the music platforms. Since then it has been viewed over 86 million times on YouTube.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2019

My father's biopic is my dream project: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: Producer Bhushan Kumar, who is all set to bring the life of his late father and T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar on big screen with Mogul, says it is his dream project and he is in no hurry to make it. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
B4U's hat-trick! B4U Music rated number one alongside newly launched channels

MUMBAI: B4U Music has led the category in the past four-week average as the number one music charead more

News
Bacardí NH7 Weekender 2019 announces eclectic artist line-up for Meghalaya

MUMBAI: India’s happiest music festival is all set to take centre stage in the beautiful hills oread more

News
To strengthen hip-hop in India, Sony Music, Desi Hip-hop vouch for regional; growth in networking, numbers to be 'major focus'

MUMBAI: In order to escalate hip-hop genre in India, a partnership was witnessed between popularread more

News
JioSaavn announces launch of Maximus and Showcase as part of Advertising 2.0

MUMBAI: JioSaavn has led the market in audio and content association solutions for advertisers sread more

News
Radio Mirchi ropes in Anant Kamal Srivastava as Associate Vice President

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi has roped in Anant Kamal Srivastava as AVP and national head for Mirchi Liveread more

top# 5 articles

1
FWCE, AICWA lifts ban on Mika; singer says won't 'repeat' mistake

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh has apologised to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after the association banned him from working in...read more

2
Singer Nakash Aziz believes in following composer's vision

MUMBAI: Singer Nakash Aziz, who is known for crooning to songs like Slow Motion and Second Hand Jawani, says he follows a composer's vision while...read more

3
VYRL Originals: Nobody knows what I am capable of as a singer: Tanishk Bagchi on singing debut

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s king of remixes, music composer Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap of talents with his debut as singer-...read more

4
Miley's escapade with Kaitlynn may make reunion with Liam impossible!

MUMBAI: Pop star Miley Cyrus may have made it amply clear that her split with ex-beau and actor Liam Hemsworth is final, but the families of both...read more

5
'Bekhayali' acoustic: Sachet-Parampara play with arrangement but retain song's essence

MUMBAI: With many cover versions made, popular Kabir Singh song, Bekhayali’s emotional connect is growing by leaps and bound. Cashing into the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group