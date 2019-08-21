RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Aug 2019 20:38 |  By RnMTeam

You never know who to trust, people can be fake: Britney Spears

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears' life has been full of ups and downs. In her latest social media post, she opened up to caution fans about fake people and how life can get lonely at times.

She took to Instagram to share a quote, "Pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win."

She captioned her post, "Living in LA is such a trip! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake."

She further said in her post, "I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... So I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!"

Soon, her beau, Sam Asghari, replied to her post with some encouraging words, "Winners don't hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don't have what you have (which is the best heart in the world)."

This year Britney had to see many ups and downs. In April, the 37-year-old checked herself into a health facility. A source told etonline.com at the time that she made the decision in order to deal with the tremendous stress she had been having over her father, Jamie Spears', current health crisis.

Shortly after, however, her fans began the #FreeBritney campaign after they claimed that the singer was being held against her will at the facility. etonline.com then learned that despite the protests by some of her fans, the singer has the freedom to go where she wants, but must have a security escort and isn't allowed to go to places like liquor stores.

Additionally, she had also been in court to attend status hearings on her conservatorship, and was granted a permanent five-year restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Britney Spears Singer Sam Asghari Instagram Jamie Spears
Related news
News | 21 Aug 2019

Singer Nakash Aziz believes in following composer's vision

MUMBAI: Singer Nakash Aziz, who is known for crooning to songs like Slow Motion and Second Hand Jawani, says he follows a composer's vision while singing.

read more
News | 21 Aug 2019

Luv Randhawa back with new song 'Hass Kai'

MUMBAI: Canadian based singer/songwriter, Luv Randhawa new song, Haas Kai is set to release on 23 August 2019. The foreseen track is from his forthcoming album, Taqdeer.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2019

Ed Sheeran was 'failure' in music during college!

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning pop superstar Ed Sheeran failed music during college!

read more
News | 20 Aug 2019

Joe Jonas fanboys over wife Sophie Turner in new video

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas is seen fanboying over his wife and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner in a new video which has taken social media by storm.Joe took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of Sophie on the road, waiting to cross it.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2019

'Sexy' means revealing in this era, says Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: Singer Alka Yagnik says now we live in an era where ‘sexy’ means ‘revealing’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bacardí NH7 Weekender 2019 announces eclectic artist line-up for Meghalaya

MUMBAI: India’s happiest music festival is all set to take centre stage in the beautiful hills oread more

News
To strengthen hip-hop in India, Sony Music, Desi Hip-hop vouch for regional; growth in networking, numbers to be 'major focus'

MUMBAI: In order to escalate hip-hop genre in India, a partnership was witnessed between popularread more

News
JioSaavn announces launch of Maximus and Showcase as part of Advertising 2.0

MUMBAI: JioSaavn has led the market in audio and content association solutions for advertisers sread more

News
Radio Mirchi ropes in Anant Kamal Srivastava as Associate Vice President

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi has roped in Anant Kamal Srivastava as AVP and national head for Mirchi Liveread more

News
Bacardi NH7 Weekender announces exciting artist line-up for Pune

MUMBAI: Bacardi NH7 Weekender, India’s Happiest Music Festival, conceptualized by OML, celebrateread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Nakash Aziz believes in following composer's vision

MUMBAI: Singer Nakash Aziz, who is known for crooning to songs like Slow Motion and Second Hand Jawani, says he follows a composer's vision while...read more

2
Budding singer Hriday Gattani teams up with top US composer

MUMBAI: Young Indian singer Hriday Gattani, mentored by legendary musician AR Rahman, has teamed up with American music composer-producer Arthur...read more

3
VYRL Originals: Nobody knows what I am capable of as a singer: Tanishk Bagchi on singing debut

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s king of remixes, music composer Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap of talents with his debut as singer-...read more

4
Radio Mirchi's new platform 'Mirchi Scribbled' is a big step to promote poetry and storytelling: Shikha Singh

MUMBAI: Shikha Singh is a poet, lyricist, who has been working in radio and television industry for over a decade now. She is one of the four...read more

5
Khayyam accorded state funeral

MUMBAI: National Award-winning music director Mohammed Zahir Hashmi, renowned as 'Khayyam', was laid to rest with full state honours at a Muslim...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group