VYRL Originals: Nobody knows what I am capable of as a singer: Tanishk Bagchi on singing debut

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s king of remixes, music composer Tanishk Bagchi has added another feather to his cap of talents with his debut as singer-songwriter with VYRL Originals song, Khudse Zyada. Also, featuring him along side actress Zara Aga Khan of Khoj fame, the song is the newest romantic track of the hour.

Speaking about the song, excited Tanishk says, “Khudse Zyada is a song also written by me, which I have composed after Baarish. People know me as a debut composer, but here I am a debut artist, who is trying to make a name a singer.”

“I am always inclined towards romantic music, though I do recreations and original music as well. This is my true expression that I have inside me. I might be a dance music producer, but when I go home, I definitely want to listen to a romantic song,” he further exclaims.

On featuring in the video, he shares, “I never wanted to feature in the video. When I did the song, I didn’t expect to look like or act like a hero, but just went with the expression that I have. I am a guy, who has been 24 hours into the studio, occupied with about 20-30 songs and 30-40 films, I am working on. But, this project is something I always wanted to do for myself. In film industry, I have already made a name, but here, nobody knows what I am capable of as a singer.”

On his collaboration with VYRL Originals, Bagchi comments, “VYRL supported my idea of an independent songwriter, which I am building from zero. This is something I believe in. I am very proud that I have done this song. It is a very good platform. There a lot of others, but I am very familiar with VYRL Originals because I have done a lot of stuff with them. To understand the expression of an artist and to support his/her idea, we need platforms like this.”

Lastly, on his chemistry and singing with Zara Khan, the Aankh Marey hitmaker comments, “I cannot explain the chemistry with her. I keep on searching for new artists for collaboration and wanted to bring a new voice. Zara is an actress and hence doesn’t need to do anything, but I have noticed her passion for singing. I have worked on her voice. She is a singer, who is hidden. When I recorded with her, I loved her voice.”

The music video is out on the official YouTube handle of VYRL Originals and has garnered over three million views as of now.

Watch video here