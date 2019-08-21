The Revisit Project gears for first gig at The Irish House, calls crowd interaction major part of act

MUMBAI: While The Revisit Project became known in the music circuit due to their tributes to some favourite composers, their second album, Brown Man's Funk made them popular. The talented group that excels in rock, funk and pop will be performing for the first time tomorrow at The Irish House, Nehru Place in Delhi.

Speaking about their upcoming performance at the event titled, Be Independent Ft. The Revisit Project, the band members exclaimed, “We will be performing all the three albums (primarily funk/jazz fusion). Songs such as Sir Dravid, D-110 and Did You Just Assume My Fender? have been favourites of the crowd.”

“We will be joined by two brilliant funk/soul vocalists from Delhi, Chezin and Vrnda Dhar. We will also be debuting two new songs, Mama, She loves and Let Her Go sung by Vrnda Dhar and Chezin respectively,” they further added on the key highlight of their performance.

The band has performed at various events, but this one is special because they will be taking over the stage of the Irish House for the first time.

“We focus on each gig with absolutely the same intensity. But, as our first Irish House gig, we have been at it for a week now to make sure the set sounds tight. This should be fun,” the confident team exclaimed.

Keeping the audience hooked to your performance is indeed a challenge, but The Revisit Project has had never faced any issue in this department.

“Crowd interaction is a major part of our stage act. Funk without people moving doesn't happen. As long as we are enjoying on stage, the crowd digs the vibe. We are always looking forward to playing together,” the band members answered.

Besides, The Revisit Project has more gigs lined-up. The members informed about their upcoming performance at Home and at another venue in Delhi. Later, they will also be flying to Mumbai on 7 September for another gig.

On being quizzed about their dream performance venue, The Revisit Project concludes, “Not a venue, but we wish to be on the same festival with Vulfpeck in the near future.”

Well, The Revisit Project is all set to enthrall the audience for a perfect musical night tomorrow. Hence, for those peeps out there in Delhi, you should head to this musical event, Be Independent Ft. The Revisit Project.

What: Be Independent Ft. The Revisit Project.

When: Thursday, 22 August, 9 pm onwards.

Where: The Irish House, Nehru Place.

Entry: Rs 500 (fully redeemable cover).

Contact: +91-8291852504