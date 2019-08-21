RadioandMusic
News |  21 Aug 2019 20:44 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Nakash Aziz believes in following composer's vision

MUMBAI: Singer Nakash Aziz, who is known for crooning to songs like Slow Motion and Second Hand Jawani, says he follows a composer's vision while singing.

Nakash has now come up with a couple of new songs like Dil KaTelephone for the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, Dream Girl and Fikar Not for Sushant Singh Rajput’s, Chhichhore.

"I am happy that my work in Bharat and Thackeray has been appreciated. Now, too, both the songs are of different type and have different composers. As a singer I just follow the composer's vision and try to add my own touch to it," he said.

Speaking about Dil Ka Telephone, which released recently, Nakash added, "It's always great to be a part of a project which has a unique concept. Ayushmann is known for doing films that are a super mix of entertainment and message. It's a catchy number and I am sure if you hear the song once, it will not go off your mind. Also, Ayushmann's playback is done by Jonita Gandhi, which makes this song unique and fun."

(Source: IANS)

