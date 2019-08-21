RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Aug 2019 15:03 |  By Minal Metkari

Radio Mirchi's new platform 'Mirchi Scribbled' is a big step to promote poetry and storytelling: Shikha Singh

MUMBAI: Shikha Singh is a poet, lyricist, who has been working in radio and television industry for over a decade now. She is one of the four featured poets on Radio Mirchi’s newest platform, Mirchi Scribbled, which was launched recently.

Speaking about how promising according to her is Mirchi Scribbled as a platform, Shikha said, “Mirchi’s new platform Mirchi Scribbled is a big step by a corporate to promote poetry and storytelling.  It will be beneficial for both artists and the listeners. As artists will get a wider nationwide platform to perform at and listeners/viewers will get to hear the selectwe pieces from across the country and genres. It’s a significant moment in taking literature to masses.”

The poetess recited a couple of poems at the launch event.

“One poem, I recited, is called Ek Katra Raat, which talks about the lingering darkness in our lives in all its shapes and forms. The second one is called Ek Baat Hai Jiske Dono Siron Per Khade Hain Hum, which is about two people, who are on two different ends of a simple confession and how that unsaid confessions is a bridge that holds them together, yet, they can never cross to reach each other,” she informed about her performance. 

On being asked about how shows like Mirchi Scribbled will help poets, storytellers, Singh further said, “It will give them an opportunity to reach a wider audience via a credible and prestigious stage.”

The show had a mixed bag of artists from all age groups and the guest of honour Manoj Muntashir. 

Tags
Radio Mirchi poet Manoj Muntashir
Related news
News | 20 Aug 2019

'Mirchi Scribbled' to fill the gap between poets and listeners: Manoj Muntashir

MUMBAI: “When I started writing poetry, all I needed but never got was a meaningful platform. There were no organized podiums to make one’s ideas reach out. There has been a huge gap between the poets and the listeners.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2019

Rajeev Khandelwal's 'Sirf Tu' rediscovers romance

MUMBAI: The song Sirf Tu from actor Rajiv Khandelwal's upcoming film- Pranaam will be released on Wednesday.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2019

T-Series' single 'Tera Shehar' is about love and sacrifice

MUMBAI: After amassing over 72 million views on YouTube with their last single Zindagi Di Paudi, T-Series in association with Manoj Muntashir Entertainment and R-Chills Music has released their latest single, Tera Shehar.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2019

Arjun Kanungo calls songs girlfriends, 'Woh Baarishein' is ‘latest'

MUMBAI: Recently released Arjun Kanungo’s song, Woh Baarishein has created a huge buzz with the song crossing 19 million views in just a few days. Watch here

read more
News | 02 Jul 2019

'Woh Baarishein' inspired by Manoj Muntashir's past

MUMBAI: True enough rains do create some magical memories in your heart, the weather is such that it literally drives someone to get a sip of coffee or listen to some melodious music. And Woh Baarishein, released by VYRL Originals, is the perfect song, set to drench you with romance.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bacardi NH7 Weekender announces exciting artist line-up for Pune

MUMBAI: Bacardi NH7 Weekender, India’s Happiest Music Festival, conceptualized by OML, celebrateread more

News
Exclusive: Radio Industry in India is under-utilised, says Nisha Narayanan on National Radio Day

MUMBAI: RED FM and Magic FM COO and director Nisha Narayanan, who has always been vocal about thread more

News
National Radio Day Special: RJs share heart-warming messages

MUMBAI: ‘Radio’ the traditional medium have had always got our heart.read more

News
Mass Appeal, Universal Music India launch new label, sign rapper DIVINE

MUMBAI: The urban culture-focused entertainment company, Mass Appeal and the world leader in musiread more

News
Radio City 'Super Singer', launches 11th season to encourage aspiring singers

MUMBAI: Radio City announces 11th season of one of the biggest singing talent hunts on radio, Suread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lata Mangeshkar donates for Maha flood relief

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar have contributed Rs 11 lakh towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund following the Maharashtra floods....read more

2
Khayyam: Music maestro of classical allure

MUMBAI: When living legend Lata Mangeshkar tweeted to describe music maestro Khayyams demise as the "end of an era", she said it all. Khayyams music...read more

3
Ed Sheeran was 'failure' in music during college!

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning pop superstar Ed Sheeran failed music during college! A new exhibition showcases a letter informing the singer-...read more

4
Shailendra Singh announces nationwide rally to unite countrymen with 'One India My India'

MUMBAI: Shailendra Singh recently released the Anthem4Good titled One India My India and has received immense love and praise from listeners. Taking...read more

5
Khayyam accorded state funeral

MUMBAI: National Award-winning music director Mohammed Zahir Hashmi, renowned as 'Khayyam', was laid to rest with full state honours at a Muslim...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group