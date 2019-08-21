Radio Mirchi's new platform 'Mirchi Scribbled' is a big step to promote poetry and storytelling: Shikha Singh

MUMBAI: Shikha Singh is a poet, lyricist, who has been working in radio and television industry for over a decade now. She is one of the four featured poets on Radio Mirchi’s newest platform, Mirchi Scribbled, which was launched recently.

Speaking about how promising according to her is Mirchi Scribbled as a platform, Shikha said, “Mirchi’s new platform Mirchi Scribbled is a big step by a corporate to promote poetry and storytelling. It will be beneficial for both artists and the listeners. As artists will get a wider nationwide platform to perform at and listeners/viewers will get to hear the selectwe pieces from across the country and genres. It’s a significant moment in taking literature to masses.”

The poetess recited a couple of poems at the launch event.

“One poem, I recited, is called Ek Katra Raat, which talks about the lingering darkness in our lives in all its shapes and forms. The second one is called Ek Baat Hai Jiske Dono Siron Per Khade Hain Hum, which is about two people, who are on two different ends of a simple confession and how that unsaid confessions is a bridge that holds them together, yet, they can never cross to reach each other,” she informed about her performance.

On being asked about how shows like Mirchi Scribbled will help poets, storytellers, Singh further said, “It will give them an opportunity to reach a wider audience via a credible and prestigious stage.”

The show had a mixed bag of artists from all age groups and the guest of honour Manoj Muntashir.