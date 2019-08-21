RadioandMusic
News |  21 Aug 2019 14:32 |  By RnMTeam

NCPA presents 'Go...Go...Gomuli' - a musical play with original songs

MUMBAI: NCPA in collaboration with Story Circus presents Go...Go...Gomuli on Sunday, 25 August 2019 at Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA).

Go...Go...Gomuli is a complete family entertainer with original catchy songs, live music, funny one liners, slapstick moments, surprising twists and a heart-touching story of sibling love.

Written and directed by Ulka Mayur, the play features the work of talented artists Sriparna Chatterjee, Atul Somkuwar, Nimesh Shinde, Vaishnavi Karmarkar and others. The sleepy village of Gomuli comes abuzz when the driver of a stranded bus arrives there looking for help and ends up encountering feuding families. 

Eventually, these warring people learn lessons in love and harmony as a mystical tree throws leaves of surprises for them and ushers them in the game of life. In this feel-good, lively play, audience too plays part as the tourists of the bus and after watching the world of Gomulities, it is certain that they would tell their friends Go…Go…Gomuli.

