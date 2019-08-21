Luv Randhawa back with new song 'Hass Kai'

MUMBAI: Canadian based singer/songwriter, Luv Randhawa new song, Haas Kai is set to release on 23 August 2019. The foreseen track is from his forthcoming album, Taqdeer.

The music of the track is composed by renowned producer Sunny Brown and filmed by international director Jag Budwal on the exotic island of Hvar, off the coat of Croatia. It stars beautiful Canadian host/actress Maya Bedi.

Speaking about the song, Luv Randhawa says, “The inspiration behind this track, quite simply was that I was sick of seeing violence, guns, and the same ole' stuff. Our cultures are better than that. We really are, all fun loving people. I wanted something different for the market. I love to see and hear laughter, especially, when it comes from a real place in the heart. The the best curve on anybody is the one they have on their face, their smile! Live your best life, strive for your best, and make others laugh with you!”

This fun, loving track is one for the whole family to enjoy and sing along.

Watch teaser here