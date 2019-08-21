Lata Mangeshkar donates for Maha flood relief

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar have contributed Rs 11 lakh towards the Chief Minister Relief Fund following the Maharashtra floods. Devendra Fadnavis has thanked them for their gesture.

"We are thankful to Respected Lata Didi for the contribution of Rs 11,00,000/- (Rs 11 lakh) towards CM Relief Fund. Maharashtra Floods!" Fadnavis told the legendary singer.

Till 16 August, the death toll in the Maharashtra floods has shot up to 54 in the Pune division while another four people continued to remain missing.

The worst-hit is Sangli district accounting for 26 deaths, followed by Kolhapur with 10, Satara 8, Pune 9 and Solapur one. Two people are still missing in Kolhapur and one each in Sangli and Pune districts.

(Source: IANS)