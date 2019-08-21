RadioandMusic
News |  21 Aug 2019 12:26 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato joins Will Ferrell in comedy 'Eurovision'

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato has been roped in for Netflix's upcoming comedy movie Eurovision.

Actor Will Ferrell, who has co-written the film with Andrew Steele, took to Instagram to announce the news on Tuesday. In the post, he wished Lovato a happy birthday with a ‘homemade’ cake, reports variety.com.

Following the announcement, the Heart Attack singer can be seen blowing out candles on the cake next to a Eurovision slate.

The comedy also stars Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and Pierce Brosnan. It marks Lovato's first live-action movie appearance since 2010's Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Eurovision tells the tale of a pair of aspiring Icelandic musicians, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, who are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the annual Eurovision song contest - the world's biggest song competition.

Brosnan will essay Ferrell's father, the most handsome man in Iceland. David Dobkin, who directed Wedding Crashers, is helming the film. The shooting is currently underway in the UK and Iceland.

(Source: IANS)

