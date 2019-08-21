RadioandMusic
Budding singer Hriday Gattani teams up with top US composer

MUMBAI: Young Indian singer Hriday Gattani, mentored by legendary musician AR Rahman, has teamed up with American music composer-producer Arthur Pingrey, who has worked with popular artistes like Sia, Norah Jones, and Sting.

It all started a few months ago when Pingrey visited Mumbai for the music business conference, Music Inc.

"The song is called 'Stuck on repeat'. It's an original composition and I have written it. It has been produced by New York-based Arthur Pingrey. The song is a lot about me. Arthur worked very hard with me to bring out my true self in it. We got down to writing session where he pushed me to write very personal things which is beautiful. The song means so much to me now. It is a lot about my last year. I think it will be a fun song," Hriday told IANS.

Talking about last year, he shared: "It was just about picking myself up and getting back out there and not getting stuck on repeat. For a year, I felt like I was stuck in a loop. It wasn't working out...my personal life or when it came to work, etc. These are good lessons for individuals to go through. Art comes out of there."

He feels that people will be able to connect with the song because people go through "such phases in life".

 This won't be his international debut. He sang his first international song, For You My Love by Rahman, for this year's British comedy-drama film Blinded By The Light helmed by Gurinder Chadha.

"I feel it is like a blessing that the song came to me. Rahman Sir thought I was capable of singing something like this. Rahman Sir is such a brilliant artist. I would have never missed out an opportunity of working with him," said the young artiste, who was launched by Rahman in Bollywood in 2014 with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil.

Hriday didn't give too many hit Bollywood songs after that, but he sees his journey as a great one.

"I have got to learn so much. I aim to be a complete musician rather than being just a singer. Rahman Sir mentored me throughout this process. I also had a chance to work with (singers and composers) Vishal and Shekhar Sir," he said.

He loves Bollywood music, but also wants to focus on indie music.

"I feel Bollywood music is something that can never die. Hopefully, independent music will also boom in the next few years. I have Hindi singles coming up and the English song with Arthur. I will be doing more English music," he said.

On the content of his upcoming songs, he shared, "The genre is very pop, very chill pop music and it’s sort of my personality. I have been a relaxed guy. They come under popular genre majorly. Some are slightly towards dance music, some are an acoustic ballad. I can't give one genre to sum all."

(Source: IANS)

