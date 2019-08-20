Shailendra Singh announces nationwide rally to unite countrymen with 'One India My India'

MUMBAI: Shailendra Singh recently released the Anthem4Good titled One India My India and has received immense love and praise from listeners. Taking his passion for the country a notch higher, he has now announced that he will embark on a nationwide rally bringing together people from diverse backgrounds.

Starting right at the bottom tip of Kanyakumari, Shailendra Singh will travel all the way up north to Kashmir spreading the message of unity and love amongst Indians. During this journey, Singh will visit many cities, meet locals, spend time understanding their culture and celebrate unity through his anthem, which beautifully connects Indians through the thread of music.

“One India My India is not just a song or an anthem for me. It is an emotion, it is a feeling of belonging that connects each one of us and with this yatra, I want to rejoice in that emotion. At a time, when we Indians are realizing that all of us are one, I believe we must amplify this emotion so the message reaches far and wide. The Anthem4Good showcases the beauty of unity and I want every Indian to soak it in and revel in it,” Shailendra Singh.

Click here to view the video

Throughout the duration of the One India My India rally, Singh plans to meet local unsung heroes who have made a difference in their surroundings through their efforts. He plans to capture this inspiring journey on camera and showcase their stories to the world. While he will be cruising alone, he is open to having any number of people joining along as long as they believe in the idea of One India. My India. Shailendra Singh will commence his apolitical rally on the first of October.

The song, Ek Bharat Mera Bharat or One India My India has been created and produced by Shailendra Singh and Mithoon. Mithoon is best known for popular songs like Tum Hi Ho, Sanem Re and Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga. The song features the incredible voices of: multiple award-winning Sukhwinder Singh; the supremely talented hit maker Jubin Nautiyal; and the fresh, sweet voice of newcomer Godswill.

The music video for this anthem has been written and directed by Shailendra Singh, who has produced over 72 feature films, executed over 2,000 of India’s most recognized ad films written and directed award-winning short films like Kache Din, and has created India’s third most-watched short film content channel – Long Story Short Films.