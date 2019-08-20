'Mirchi Scribbled' to fill the gap between poets and listeners: Manoj Muntashir

MUMBAI: “When I started writing poetry, all I needed but never got was a meaningful platform. There were no organized podiums to make one’s ideas reach out. There has been a huge gap between the poets and the listeners. Mirchi Scribbled should fill this gap,” says famous Bollywood lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir, who inaugurated Radio Mirchi’s this unique platform.

“I inaugurated the show and read out a couple of my poems,” he further adds about the open-mic show that opened gates for poets, storytellers across the country.

On being quizzed about how shows like Mirchi Scribbled can help poets, lyricist reach a larger audience, Muntashir answers, “Loads of talent goes unnoticed due to a lack of a proper exposure. There wouldn’t have been Sahir, Shailendra, Majrooh, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar and people like me, if someone didn’t hold our hands to walk through the tough terrains of the film industry.”

“I am sure Mirchi Scribbled will pick the blazing talent from the length and breadth of the country and give them the right exposure. It should connect poets with the audience directly, ensuring every wordsmith gets a voice,” exclaims the confident poet.

Manoj Muntashir has his own YouTube channel, where he shares his stories.

Commenting on the response received, the lyricist exclaims, “The response has been tremendous though after the start I couldn’t really add much content to my channel. I end up doing about a dozen films every year, along with my talks and taking care of my production house, Manoj Muntashir Entertainment. All these commitments leave me with barely any time and energy to flourish my YouTube channel. But Kitabon Ki Almari Se has been appreciated so much, that I am tempted to bring it back very soon.”

Meanwhile, Manoj Muntashir Entertainment was launched recently to promote talented artists. The first song released under the production house was Tera Shehar that launched debutant Mohd Kalam.