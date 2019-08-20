RadioandMusic
News |  20 Aug 2019

Joe Jonas fanboys over wife Sophie Turner in new video

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas is seen fanboying over his wife and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner in a new video which has taken social media by storm.

Joe took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of Sophie on the road, waiting to cross it.

He is heard acting shocked over spotting the actress on the pavement. Sophie is seen standing with a friend who bursted out in laughter. There comes a time when he calls out a passerby, who is busy recording the Sucker singer and screams "Oh my god, look it's Sophie'.

Later, the actress screams, "I just want to live a normal life" and covers her head with a jacket.

Meanwhile, Turner on 15 August, threw a big James Bond-themed 30th birthday bash for Joe.

(Source: IANS)

