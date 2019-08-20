RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Aug 2019 21:37 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran was 'failure' in music during college!

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning pop superstar Ed Sheeran failed music during college!

A new exhibition showcases a letter informing the singer-songwriter that he had failed a songwriting course, and a report by his teacher urging him to improve at working with other musicians, reports sun.co.uk

The exhibition also features a certificate from his high school prom tagging Sheeran ‘most likely to be famous’. He was also termed a ‘natural performer’ at 12.

The collections are part of ‘Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk’, a brainchild of his father John who donated ­hundreds of such items. It features the first lyrics Sheeran wrote and a childhood self-portrait, as well as items from his successful career.

Also on display is the panda head Sheeran wore in the I don’t Care video with singer Justin Bieber, besides the puppet of the Perfect singer from his 2014 video for Sing

There is a series of paintings of the 28-year-old singer by acclaimed portrait artist Colin Davidson.

Music teacher Ian Johnson, who is credited with being one of the people who discovered Sheeran, said, “He wasn't the greatest singer and he wasn't the greatest guitarist. But he definitely was an incredible performer and he could definitely write a song." 

Johnson said he never gave up.

Sheeran's father John attributes his failure at music college to him touring with singer Just Jack - Sheeran's first major support slot.

John writes in the exhibition's programme: "Ed had just started at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford. Just three weeks into the course and already disillusioned with it, he asked his tutors for permission to go on the tour but they refused. 

His father added that Sheeran was determined to go, even if it meant him leaving college.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ed Sheeran Singer Justin Bieber Perfect Grammy Award Canadian pop superstar
Related news
News | 19 Aug 2019

'Sexy' means revealing in this era, says Alka Yagnik

MUMBAI: Singer Alka Yagnik says now we live in an era where ‘sexy’ means ‘revealing’.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2019

Joe Jonas rings in 30th birthday with 'Bond' theme party

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas marked his 30th birthday with a "James Bond" themed birthday party.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2019

Mika Singh accepts mistake of performing in Pakistan

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh on Sunday said he will continue to do good for India despite the Federation Of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) decision to ban him from playback singing, giving public performances and acting in the country, following his gig in Pakistan.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2019

Pakistanis frustrated with life: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: Trolled regularly, and more so after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, singer Adnan Sami has come down heavily on his erstwhile compatriot Pakistanis saying they are ‘frustrated with their own lives’ and have been taking it out on him since they realise that he ha

read more
News | 16 Aug 2019

Sam Smith's acoustic version of 'How Do You Sleep' will keep you hooked!

MUMBAI: After leaving fans spellbound with his classic dance moves on his latest heartbreak song How Do You Sleep, Sam Smith has released its acoustic version, cashing on its popularity.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Exclusive: Radio Industry in India is under-utilised, says Nisha Narayanan on National Radio Day

MUMBAI: RED FM and Magic FM COO and director Nisha Narayanan, who has always been vocal about thread more

News
National Radio Day Special: RJs share heart-warming messages

MUMBAI: ‘Radio’ the traditional medium have had always got our heart.read more

News
Mass Appeal, Universal Music India launch new label, sign rapper DIVINE

MUMBAI: The urban culture-focused entertainment company, Mass Appeal and the world leader in musiread more

News
Radio City 'Super Singer', launches 11th season to encourage aspiring singers

MUMBAI: Radio City announces 11th season of one of the biggest singing talent hunts on radio, Suread more

News
We want to bring in more corporate sponsorship for 'Mirchi Scribbled': Rahul Balyan, Radio Mirchi
,

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi’s first-of-its-kind digital platform, Mirchi Scribbled was inaugurread more

top# 5 articles

1
Darshan Raval thanks fans on 'Hawa Banke' crossing 50 Million

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval who recently released his track Hawa Banke has once again hit the bulls eye. The track has been a huge hit and just...read more

2
With Khayyam, music lost a note: Singers mourn

MUMBAI: When creator of some of the most memorable compositions, National award-winner Khayyam's death broke on Monday night, a string of...read more

3
Joe Jonas fanboys over wife Sophie Turner in new video

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas is seen fanboying over his wife and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner in a new video which has taken social media by storm.Joe...read more

4
Khayyam saab was a strict and uncompromising artist: Muzzafar Ali

MUMBAI: “I will always treasure my experience of working with Khayyam saab, through the rest of my life. I remember how he was never in a rush, and...read more

5
'Mirchi Scribbled' to fill the gap between poets and listeners: Manoj Muntashir

MUMBAI: “When I started writing poetry, all I needed but never got was a meaningful platform. There were no organized podiums to make one’s ideas...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group