News |  20 Aug 2019 00:22 |  By RnMTeam

Celebrated music composer Khayyam breathes his last

MUMBAI: Legendary music composer Khayyam passes away at 92.

He is survived by his singer wife Jagjit Kaur.

Khayyam was known for his music in Bollywood classics like Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Razia Sultan, Noorie and Umrao Jaan. He also composed music for Meena Kumari's album, I Write, I Recite featuring her singing her own poetic compositions.

Adorned with the National Award, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and a Padma Bhushan, Khayyam was admitted to the Sujoy Hospital in Juhu last week for a lung infection, said his spokesperson Pritam Sharma.

Having a keen ear for music, he started his musical career from Ludhiana at the age of 17.

He was honoured with the National Award, and a Filmfare Award, besides several other honours for his melodious music in Umrao Jaan, starring Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah and Farooque Sheikh.

Khayyam's non-film songs are equally loved by his fans, especially Paaon Padun Tore Shyam, Brij Mein Laut Chalo and Ghazab Kiya Tere Vaade Pe Aitbaar Kiya.

(Source: IANS)

