News |  19 Aug 2019 21:08 |  By Minal Metkari

Working with 'Sterling Reserve Music Project' an amazing experience: Ikka

MUMBAI: Rapper Ikka, who has been associated with the Sterling Reserve Music Project recently, had a gala time, mentoring budding singers like R.S.Chauhan. 

Speaking about his experience of working for the platform that promotes independent artists, the rapper exclaimed, “It was an amazing experience working with the Sterling Reserve Music Project. Devraj sir gave us creative freedom and didn’t interfere in the song making process. He told us that he wanted our vision, sound etc. This helped because an artist has to be given liberty to create sound, which can help him/her to visualise, what he/she is feeling and, thus, express it.”

On mentoring R.S.Chauhan, Ikka was overwhelmed by his musical expertise. He shared, “R.S. Chauhan is a very talented artist. In fact, more than me mentoring, I got to learn a lot from him, be it the kind of melodies, singing etc.”

“He is very good in the folk zone and his voice range in it is noteworthy. It was only legendary folk singer Kuldeep Manas, who had such a voice range, I have ever heard of. Whenever I close my eyes and listen to RS, I see his glimpse. I believe if his voice is polished nicely, he can do something big!

Ikka mentored Chauhan on his debut song along with Rishi Rich, who composed music of the song, Yo Yo.  

“This song was written about nine months ago and we were waiting for a time to release it. Rishi Rich’s music elevated the song’s level. When Devraj Sanyal approached me for a song for Sterling Reserve Music Project, we made him listen the track. He liked it and thus Yo Yo was made,” the rapper further informed. 

On being asked if there is any other artist, he is mentoring under the Sterling Reserve Music Project, Ikka answered, “Currently, no but, there are a lot of talented artists, who approach me for introducing them to The Sterling Music Reserve Project, since they have no platform to showcase their talent. It would be great if they get a chance here.”

Further, when quizzed about how  promising is Sterling Reserve Music Project as a platform, rapper Ikka exclaimed, “They have just commenced their journey in a great way. They are promoting various languages, which is a very good thing. Also, every artist can approach them.”

With the indie music scene growing day-by-day, Ikka finds it’s future promising in India.

The hopeful rapper commented, “The future of indie music is awesome because there are so many independent artists, who are releasing phenomenal songs. Be it their vocals or the lyrics penned, the songs are garnering a good response from the audience. The increase in popularity of YouTubers’ also says it all.”

Lastly, Ikka revealed about his upcoming projects, “My next single will be releasing on VYRL Originals. It is a very good song that has a different sound. Besides, there a lot of Bollywood projects about which, I cannot talk as of now. There are also a lot of collaborations with artists from Punjab and other places.”

