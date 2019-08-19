RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Aug 2019 17:54 |  By RnMTeam

There's space for regional hip-hop, says Raftaar

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar says Hindi rappers are not frowned upon anymore and that the next phase of hip-hop is a lot of regionalisation.

On being asked if he feels Hindi rappers are still frowned upon in the country, Raftaar told IANS, “Not at all. The next phase of hip-hop is a lot of regionalisation. There is space for Marathi, Tamil and Punjabi hip-hop."

The rapper, whose real name is Dilin Nair, is a Malayali. He has rapped lines for songs like "All black", "Dhup chik" and "Toh dishoom".

Raftaar is currently busy judging shows, including MTV Hustle, which provides a platform to budding rappers.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
rapper Raftaar MTV hip-hop
Related news
News | 19 Aug 2019

Working with 'Sterling Reserve Music Project' an amazing experience: Ikka

MUMBAI: Rapper Ikka, who has been associated with the Sterling Reserve Music Project recently, had a gala time, mentoring budding singers like R.S.Chauhan. 

read more
News | 16 Aug 2019

Naezy calls rapper Divine 'tough' competition

MUMBAI: Rappers Divine and Naezy the real ‘Gully boys’ who don't rap about flashy lifestyles" tasted stardom after the release of Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy this year.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2019

Rapper Naezy gears for Australian debut

MUMBAI: Rapper Naezy is all set to make his debut in Australia. The rapper, whose life significantly influenced the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy earlier this year, is scheduled to perform in Sydney on 24th August.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2019

Lucknow court issues non-bailable warrant against Honey Singh

MUMBAI: A non-bailable warrant has been issued against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh by a local court in a seven-year-old case lodged by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2019

Humility, passion key to become successful: Raftaar

MUMBAI: Raftaar, one of the most successful rappers in India, believes that the key to being successful is humility, brotherhood and passion.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Battle of the Sexes' host RJ Sarthak teams up with 'That Boho Girl' for a special episode

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq decided to add some spice to Rakhi this season with a special episode of the read more

News
Big FM celebrates Raksha Bandhan with a 'twist'

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, in association with Gulf Oil and city specific NGOs, culminated a unique caread more

News
'Apple Music for Artists' gets out of BETA mode, available to global artists

MUMBAI: Apple Music for Artists is coming out of BETA version and is now available for every artread more

News
Saregama records 9% YoY revenue growth in Q1'19-20

MUMBAI: India’s oldest music label and the youngest movie studio,read more

News
We will visualise radio content for unique digital experience, says Shashi Vempati as Google extends partnership with Prasar Bharati

MUMBAI: With the recent expansion of Google’s partnership with Prasar Bharati, India’s national read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jonita Gandhi to be Ayushmann Khurrana's playback voice

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen lip-syncing to the song Bajta Ring Ring in his Dream Girl avatar. Jonita Gandhi, the singer...read more

2
Rezz announces BBC RADIO 1 essential mix

MUMBAI: REZZ will be making her BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix debut on Saturday 24th August. Scheduled for broadcast from 1-3am BST, the Canadian’s two-...read more

3
I'm against terrorism, Pak Army: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: After calling them 'helpless, misguided and frustrated', singer Adnan Sami says he is against the Pakistani Army which has provoked wars,...read more

4
Pakistanis frustrated with life: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: Trolled regularly, and more so after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, singer Adnan Sami has come down heavily on...read more

5
Joe Jonas rings in 30th birthday with 'Bond' theme party

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas marked his 30th birthday with a "James Bond" themed birthday party. Photographs from Joe's birthday celebrations, which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group