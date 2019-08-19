There's space for regional hip-hop, says Raftaar

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar says Hindi rappers are not frowned upon anymore and that the next phase of hip-hop is a lot of regionalisation.

On being asked if he feels Hindi rappers are still frowned upon in the country, Raftaar told IANS, “Not at all. The next phase of hip-hop is a lot of regionalisation. There is space for Marathi, Tamil and Punjabi hip-hop."

The rapper, whose real name is Dilin Nair, is a Malayali. He has rapped lines for songs like "All black", "Dhup chik" and "Toh dishoom".

Raftaar is currently busy judging shows, including MTV Hustle, which provides a platform to budding rappers.

(Source: IANS)