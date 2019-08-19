Jonita Gandhi to be Ayushmann Khurrana's playback voice

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen lip-syncing to the song Bajta Ring Ring in his Dream Girl avatar.

Jonita Gandhi, the singer behind the song, says she had had fun while working on it, and hopes everyone enjoys the track.

Gandhi has worked on the song along with Meet Bros. The song will be out on Tuesday.

"When I found out I was going to be the voice behind Ayushmann Khurrana, I was confused. Once Manmeet (Meet Bros) explained, I remember laughing. I can't wait to see him act out my lines," Jonita said in a statement.

"It's definitely a first for me and I'm excited! Recording this song with the Meet Bros were so much fun. The song is full of drama and the singing style is slightly retro. We experimented in-studio with various textures and delivery styles and I think we ended up with something super catchy! I hope everyone has as much fun listening to and watching this song as we had recorded it," she added.

In Dream Girl, National Award-winning actor Ayushmann essays a man who can talk in a female voice and his actions lead to hilarious consequences.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee. It is slated to open on 13 September.

