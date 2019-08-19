RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Aug 2019 19:47 |  By RnMTeam

Jonita Gandhi to be Ayushmann Khurrana's playback voice

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be seen lip-syncing to the song Bajta Ring Ring in his Dream Girl avatar. 

Jonita Gandhi, the singer behind the song, says she had had fun while working on it, and hopes everyone enjoys the track.

Gandhi has worked on the song along with Meet Bros. The song will be out on Tuesday.

"When I found out I was going to be the voice behind Ayushmann Khurrana, I was confused. Once Manmeet (Meet Bros) explained, I remember laughing. I can't wait to see him act out my lines," Jonita said in a statement.

"It's definitely a first for me and I'm excited! Recording this song with the Meet Bros were so much fun. The song is full of drama and the singing style is slightly retro. We experimented in-studio with various textures and delivery styles and I think we ended up with something super catchy! I hope everyone has as much fun listening to and watching this song as we had recorded it," she added.

In Dream Girl, National Award-winning actor Ayushmann essays a man who can talk in a female voice and his actions lead to hilarious consequences.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee. It is slated to open on 13 September.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jonita Gandhi Ayushmann Khurrana Nushrat Bharucha Manjot Singh Abhishek music
Related news
News | 19 Aug 2019

Alia a warm, lovely person: Singer Shreya Sharma

MUMBAI: Singer Shreya Sharma had a dream debut with "Prada", a song picturized on Alia Bhatt. The budding singer found the actress a warm and lovely person.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2019

I'm against terrorism, Pak Army: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: After calling them 'helpless, misguided and frustrated', singer Adnan Sami says he is against the Pakistani Army which has provoked wars, destroyed democracy and the mindset of the people of Pakistan.

read more
News | 16 Aug 2019

'Manmarziyaan' singer unveils new single

MUMBAI: Singer Jazim Sharma, who shot to fame with his hits in films such as Manmarziyaan and Dedh Ishqiya has come up with a new single titled Meri Baaton Ne.

read more
News | 16 Aug 2019

Not ok with contract system of music labels: Aditya Narayan

MUMBAI: Singer and television host Aditya Narayan, who is mostly hosting TV shows than singing, says he is not okay with the contract system that music labels force upon singers.

read more
News | 16 Aug 2019

Swar Aalap's Signature Tunes becomes huge success

MUMBAI: Cello presented Signature Tunes, a live musical concert conceptualized and conducted by Swar Aalap on 14 August 2O19 at St. Andrews Auditorium, Mumbai was a grand success. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
Battle of the Sexes' host RJ Sarthak teams up with 'That Boho Girl' for a special episode

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq decided to add some spice to Rakhi this season with a special episode of the read more

News
Big FM celebrates Raksha Bandhan with a 'twist'

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, in association with Gulf Oil and city specific NGOs, culminated a unique caread more

News
'Apple Music for Artists' gets out of BETA mode, available to global artists

MUMBAI: Apple Music for Artists is coming out of BETA version and is now available for every artread more

News
Saregama records 9% YoY revenue growth in Q1'19-20

MUMBAI: India’s oldest music label and the youngest movie studio,read more

News
We will visualise radio content for unique digital experience, says Shashi Vempati as Google extends partnership with Prasar Bharati

MUMBAI: With the recent expansion of Google’s partnership with Prasar Bharati, India’s national read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rezz announces BBC RADIO 1 essential mix

MUMBAI: REZZ will be making her BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix debut on Saturday 24th August. Scheduled for broadcast from 1-3am BST, the Canadian’s two-...read more

2
I'm against terrorism, Pak Army: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: After calling them 'helpless, misguided and frustrated', singer Adnan Sami says he is against the Pakistani Army which has provoked wars,...read more

3
Pakistanis frustrated with life: Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: Trolled regularly, and more so after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, singer Adnan Sami has come down heavily on...read more

4
Joe Jonas rings in 30th birthday with 'Bond' theme party

MUMBAI: Singer Joe Jonas marked his 30th birthday with a "James Bond" themed birthday party. Photographs from Joe's birthday celebrations, which...read more

5
Joris Voorn shares new track 'Dark'

MUMBAI: Having revealed a series of two stunning new original tracks this summer, Ryo and Antigone, Dutch electronic producer Joris Voorn has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group