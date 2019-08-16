RadioandMusic
News |  16 Aug 2019 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Swar Aalap's Signature Tunes becomes huge success

MUMBAI: Cello presented Signature Tunes, a live musical concert conceptualized and conducted by Swar Aalap on 14 August 2O19 at St. Andrews Auditorium, Mumbai was a grand success. 

The event was filled with glitters and extremely talented people where we got to witness a heavenly world of music. The legendary music composer and arranger Shri Uttam Singhji was honored in this event. 

Indian Idol fame Vishal Kothari was the center stage performer for the evening with his magical voice and aura. He began his performance by giving tribute to his Idol Mohd. Rafi. 

He has sung songs from retro to modern-day contemporary music catering to all age group audiences. Watching him perform live with multi-genre songs was a delightful experience.                 

The evening had packages of surprises and one of them was Lamborghini sensation, Ragini Tandon performing the original tune from which, Lamborghini song was inspired by blending it with Lamborghini

Later, on the occasion of Independence Day Martyr Kaustabh Rane's wife, Kanika Rane was felicitated with ‘Posthumous’ award. 

Music composer Shri Uttam Singh said, "Swar Aalap is the only organization in which Musicians who work behind the curtains are being felicitated. It's a very unique concept. This year I'm being felicitated and for this, I would like to thank Swar Aalap.”

