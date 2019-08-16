'Manmarziyaan' singer unveils new single

MUMBAI: Singer Jazim Sharma, who shot to fame with his hits in films such as Manmarziyaan and Dedh Ishqiya has come up with a new single titled Meri Baaton Ne.

"Meri Baaton Ne is a song close to my heart. I wanted to break from the clutter and give the audience something different. The song has come out beautifully and the credit goes to composer Sundeep Gosswami as well as Naveen Tyagi, who has written such lovely lyrics," said Jazim.

The ghazal released on the official channel of Indie Music label on Friday.

(Source: IANS)