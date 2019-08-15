Independence Day Special: Songs that can evoke patriotism missing 'today'

MUMBAI: Independence Day is right here, a conjuring burning remembrance of our fight and victory. However, regardless of how grating it sounds, gone are the days when every citizen swelled with pride only at the mere mention of days of national importance. These occasions are now seen as holidays, and the clear evidence is that the flag hoisting ceremony also has to be made mandatory for students to attend, nobody attends it otherwise. The heart wrenches when adults take this as just a day off from work and nothing else. The farther we are moving away from the actual struggle, the farther we are moving from our sentiments towards our country.

Despite that, it is known to all that music has the power to stimulate the strongest of emotions in a person. The songs given by Bollywood in the field of nationalism evokes a full range of patriotism – from sad to nostalgic to tense and the spirit of fighting and celebration. Check out the songs below to bring the emotion of flag waving in your heart.

Main Ladd Jaana from URI: The Surgical Strike

Romy, Vivek and Shashwat sang this track with so much of aggression merged with trinkets of charm that it hits the listener’s heart in no time. Kumaar penned the lyrics of this song while the music is crafted by Shashwat Sachdev. It is a glimpse into the motto of our Indian soldiers, whose hardships are brutal and cruel, whose discipline we cannot imagine. This is among the few songs which spontaneously leave cold shivers.

Bharat from Manikarnika

The lethal combination of Shankar Mahadevan’s vocals with Kangana Ranaut leaves every Indian teary eyed. This melody shows how every drop of blood running in our veins flows first for the country, and later for us. You feel every beat touching the deepest layers of your soul so effortlessly, and that is the beauty of the song.

Ae Watan from Raazi

The voice of Sunidhi Chauhan paired with the lyrics given by Gulzar and Allama Iqbal trigger the hidden love we carry within us almost instantly. It beautifully portrays how we are head-erect and shoulders uptight to guard our country at any given time. It is one of the purest promises any Indian makes to the country while moving anywhere, carrying diaspora with them.

Tu Bhula Jise from Airlift

This song is a constant hard hitting reminder that we can go away from India, but India never goes away from us. The country is always willing to accept us with loving arms regardless of the amount of time we spent away from her. It wonderfully showcases the feeling of an Indian away from India. It is a gentle reminder to love our country selflessly because our country has always loved us that way.

Teri Mitti from Kesari

B Praak’s voice escapes his throat just to settle permanently in our hearts. It is a tribute to the men and women whose dedication does not let our nation halt or falter. It shows the world about how the number of 21 against thousands isn’t an obstacle because Indians carry bravery in every inch of their bodies when it comes to fighting for the security of their nation.

These songs bring the forgotten love back in our young souls the moment their melodies hit the ears, the moment the lyrics hit the heart. We hope that these tunes stay eternal in your playlist. Stay tuned to RnM for best recommendations of every occasion.