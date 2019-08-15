RadioandMusic
News |  15 Aug 2019 12:00 |  By RnMTeam

Five Independence Day songs to unleash patriotism

MUMBAI: With India's 73rd Independence Day coming up soon, the country is celebrating the freedom our fighters had fought for and Bollywood provides the perfect tunes for it. Some of the songs created by music maestros of the entertainment industry have expressed the emotions of Indians with fitting lyrics and beats. Here are the top five songs that have moved our country folk, and should be on your playlist on 15 August 2019. 

One India My India

Shailendra Singh's recent release, One India My India has taken listeners by storm with its powerful lyrics and great music. Depicting unity, love and respect in every shot, this song defines the essence of our country in the best possible way. It has been created and curated by Shailendra Singh and Mithoon and has been sung by Mithoon, Jubin Nautiyal, Sukhwinder Singh and Godswill.

Ae Watan

With strong actors like Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal and lyrics that will evoke a strong sense of patriotism, Ae Watan is a song from the movie, Raazi. Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit Singh's melodious tunes will leave you spellbound. The lyrics have been penned by Gulzar and Allama Iqbal and the song has been composed by the trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Tu Bhula Jise

Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur had delivered performances par excellence in their film Airlift. Every Indian who watched that film has been blown over by its song Tu Bhula Jise given its thoughtful lyrics and supporting beats. This beautiful song is composed by Amaal Mallik and sung by K.K. The lyrics are written by Kumaar. 

Salaam India

Salaam India is a song from Omung Kumar's directorial debut titled Mary Kom, based on the boxer of the same name. Priyanka Chopra played lead depicting the spirit of our country by fighting all odds to achieve success and this song is the motivation we all need. Evoking a strong sense of nationalism, this zestful song is composed by Shivam and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant.

Satyamev Jayate

Aamir Khan's TV show Satyamev Jayate showed the resilience and love of Indians in all situations. Every story showed passion and the theme song for the show was the perfect tune to complement that. The music video, directed by Ram Madhvani, was watched over and over again by millions of Indians around the world. The song was composed by Ram Sampath while the words were by Prasoon Joshi.

