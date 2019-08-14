Top singers pay song tribute to Pulwama martyrs

MUMBAI: Singers such as Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, Shabab Sabri and Kabir Singh have lent their voices to a wonderfully sung track titled Tu Desh Mera for celebrating the occasion of our freedom struggle.

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor have come together to pay tribute to the CRPF Jawans who died in the terror attack at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in February.

These stars have shot for a patriotic song, Tu Desh Mera, which is dedicated to the Pulwama martyrs.

A day before Independence Day, CRPF India unveiled the song's poster and tweeted, "Official poster of the tribute song for CRPF Martyrs of Pulwama. Tu Desh Mera Bollywood comes together to pay homage to the Pulwama Martyrs of CRPF."

In the poster, Big B, SRK, Aishwarya, Tiger, Aamir, Kartik and Ranbir are seen posing and saluting the Jawans.

(Source: IANS)