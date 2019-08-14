Shalmali celebrates Raksha Bandhan with brother after 15 years

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade, who never fails to surprise her audiences with her powerful performance, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Sudhanwa after 15 years.

The singer surprised her brother, who stays in the US.

Sharing her memories with her brother Shalmali says, “I don’t think I’ve been with my brother, Sudhanwa Kholgade for Raksha Bandhan for over 15 years now! So I’m really happy to celebrate the festival this year with him.”

“We both really loved Top Ramen as kids and we used to fight over it,” she further exclaims on their fond childhood memories.

Meanwhile, we at Radioandmusic wish everyone a Happy Raksha Bandhan.