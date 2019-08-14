'Ramta Jogi' takes me back to extravaganza of 'Taal': Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: As Taal completed two decades of its release in Bollywood, actor Anil Kapoor says the track, Ramta Jogi takes him back to the ‘unforgettable music and the extravaganza’ of the movie.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film was released on August 13, 1999. It also featured Akshay Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Speaking about the same, Anil tweeted, "Even after all these years, Ramta Jogi takes me right back to the unforgettable music and the extravaganza of Taal! Subhash Ghai. A.R. Rahman, Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna. 20 years of Taal."

"Taal" was premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival, the official selection at the 2005 Ebertfest: Roger Ebert's Film Festival, and the 45th International Film Festival of India in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section.

Currently, Anil has two films on his platter, Pagalpanti and Malang.

(Source: IANS)