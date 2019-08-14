RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Aug 2019 21:08 |  By RnMTeam

'Ramta Jogi' takes me back to extravaganza of 'Taal': Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: As Taal completed two decades of its release in Bollywood, actor Anil Kapoor says the track, Ramta Jogi takes him back to the ‘unforgettable music and the extravaganza’ of the movie.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film was released on August 13, 1999. It also featured Akshay Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Speaking about the same, Anil tweeted, "Even after all these years, Ramta Jogi takes me right back to the unforgettable music and the extravaganza of Taal! Subhash Ghai. A.R. Rahman, Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna. 20 years of Taal."

"Taal" was premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival, the official selection at the 2005 Ebertfest: Roger Ebert's Film Festival, and the 45th International Film Festival of India in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section.

Currently, Anil has two films on his platter, Pagalpanti and Malang.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Anil Kapoor Ramta Jogi Taal Akshay Subhash Ghai A.R. Rahman Aishwarya Rai Bachchan track
Related news
News | 14 Aug 2019

Top singers pay song tribute to Pulwama martyrs

MUMBAI: Singers such as Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, Shabab Sabri and Kabir Singh have lent their voices to a wonderfully sung track titled Tu Desh Mera for celebrating the occasion of our freedom struggle.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2019

Music composer Loy Mendosa inspires students of Whistling Woods International through special workshop

MUMBAI: The old phrase is known to all – ‘Music is a window to the soul’ and co-founder of the globally known Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio, Loy Mendonsa prove every letter of the statement.

read more
News | 27 Jul 2019

Actor Deepak Kalra turns lyricist

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Deepak Kalra who has featured in films such as Bitto Boss, Fan and Yara Silly Silly among others, penned his first song, Garmi Mein Chill. The number brings back his childhood memories of summer.

read more
News | 26 Jul 2019

'Garmi Mein Chill' is the ultimate chill anthem!

MUMBAI: Times Music exclusive release, Garmi Mein Chill is a very cool, quirky and upbeat song that is catchy as soon as the first beat drops.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2019

Munni Badnaam Hui fame singer's new single 'Yaara' is story of unconditional love!

MUMBAI: Mamta Sharma launched her new romantic single, Yaara, which has lovable melody that will grip you right from the start. The song features a fresh cast of Tik Tok stars Manjul Khattar, Arishfa Khan, Ajaz Ahmed in a love triangle.

read more

RnM Biz

News
We will visualise radio content for unique digital experience, says Shashi Vempati as Google extends partnership with Prasar Bharati

MUMBAI: With the recent expansion of Google’s partnership with Prasar Bharati, India’s national read more

News
Red FM's show 'Happy INDIE-pendence Day' to bring 12 independent artists, regional music together

MUMBAI:  RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India will be fearead more

News
Spotify celebrates fervour of Independence Day with #Azaadi73

MUMBAI: Whether you’re a Bhagat Singh fan, someone who tears up after movies of Indian wars, or tread more

News
Breezer Vivid Shuffle: Get ready for India’s biggest hip-hop dance music festival

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year again when hip-hop takes centrread more

News
RAM Week 30: Radio stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 30, radio stations didn’t see any major change in their standing.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rapper Naezy gears for Australian debut

MUMBAI: Rapper Naezy is all set to make his debut in Australia. The rapper, whose life significantly influenced the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy ...read more

2
Get ready for LGBTQIA+ community's first Independence Day with pride-themed national anthem

MUMBAI: When the Supreme Court repealed Section 377 on 6 September 2018, it delivered independence in its actual true sense to countless of LGBTQIA+...read more

3
Marvin Dee Band announces new start with 'Changes'

MUMBAI: Marvin Dee Band is starting a brand new chapter and is celebrating this new start with the release of a new album, a grand release show in...read more

4
Heldeep Records announce special event during Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI: Heldeep Records reveals exciting plans to takeover Club Maïa for a Heldeep Records party on Thursday, 17 October 2019. The event promises to...read more

5
Eelke Kleijn's 'DAYS like NIGHTS' party teams up with Guy J's Lost & Found for massive ADE 2019 day party

MUMBAI: Following on from its immense success last year, Eelke Kleijn’s DAYS like NIGHTS party returns to the Amsterdam Dance Event 2019 with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group