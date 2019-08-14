Get ready for LGBTQIA+ community's first Independence Day with pride-themed national anthem

MUMBAI: When the Supreme Court repealed Section 377 on 6 September 2018, it delivered independence in its actual true sense to countless of LGBTQIA+ people in our country. It finally granted them constitutional equality. While this year’s Independence Day is the73rd for the entire nation, but it is the pride community’s first. To celebrate this, important community members and a few of the petitioners who put their blood and sweat for this landmark constitutional approval have got together to portray their own interpretation of our nation’s national anthem.

To rejoice this festivity, Interactive Avenues – a reprise network company, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, collaborated with The Humsafar Trust, one of Asia’s largest and primary organisations working for LGBTQIA+ health and rights, to create a special National Anthem film.

The film has been scripted, conceptualized and created by Interactive Avenues features prominent LGBTQIA+ advocates and activists from NGOs and advocacy bodies like The Naz Foundation, KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, Sweekar – The Rainbow Parents, Umang LBT Group, and The Humsafar Trust, amongst several others. The video’s narrative presents an artistic rainbow rendition of the famous symbol of India’s unity and diversity – the national anthem penned by Rabindranath Tagore.

On 15 August 2019, PVR will be playing this national anthem film across 250 screens in 8 metros during every movie show in these theatres.

National anthem film: