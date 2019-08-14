Anupma Chauhan debuts with patriotic song

MUMBAI: Anupma Chauhan, the latest singing sensation is ready to hit the music marquee this Independence Day! Serenading her way into the music industry with a patriotic song Sar Himalaya Ka Jhukne Na Denge releasing on the 15 August, Anupma is prepared to give a treat to music and country lovers.

Hailing from a family with music background, Anupma started her formal training in music at the mere age of three.

She excitedly said, "My father has been been trained in music for 14 years and it’s his interest in this art that has passed onto me, I guess."

The upcoming super singer learnt the art of music from the best of the best.

"I was fortunately to meet the nicest soul in the music fraternity, Kishori Amonkar. Known as the biggest classic singers in India, Late Kishori Amonkarji who I fondly called Tai, trained me in music for more than a year. I later also trained under the Padmabhushan, Padmashree and Padmavibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab and also his son Qadir Mustafa Khan Sahab," says Anupma while further adding her Bollywood connect, "Well it's imperative to know playback singing as well and for that I got mentored by Lalit Panditji as well. I was also fortunate enough to get trained under Late Ravindra Jain before he passed away."

As for her debut number, she seems super excited for it also brings about collaboration with really talented people. While the song is produced by Rizwan Pandey, the lyrics and composition is done by K. P. Singh. The music video is directed by Nitesh Sinha.

The entire country awaits the release of the song whose title itself evokes feelings of patriotism and the will to sacrifice all we have for the country.