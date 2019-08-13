Rapper Naezy gears for Australian debut

MUMBAI: Rapper Naezy is all set to make his debut in Australia. The rapper, whose life significantly influenced the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy earlier this year, is scheduled to perform in Sydney on 24th August.

Speaking about the song, Naezy said, “It's my maiden tour in Australia and I'm extremely thrilled. It’s been a dream to visit Australia and its finally coming true. I look forward to meeting my fans there and seeing the diverse culture Australia is known for.”

The concert featuring Naezy, whose real name is Naved Shaikh, will happen in collaboration with Bombay Circus.

"It's a truly unique collaboration between Bombay Circus and me. It's going to be a total riot or as I like to say, 'Aafat!’ It's been a long journey for the Indian hip-hop scene and now the world can see how far we have come," he said, promising a perfect fusion of circus ambiance and stirring rap music.

Naezy, along with rapper Divine, was the inspiration behind Zoya Akhtar's acclaim film Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh with Alia Bhatt. The film's success opened audience interest for rap in India in a big way, and has also made Indians all over the world take notice of Indian rappers.

(Source: IANS)