RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Aug 2019 21:12 |  By RnMTeam

Independence Day Special: Doordarshan 'Watan' depicts beauty of 'New India'

MUMBAI: Patriotism will truly evoke in you as Independence Day is around the corner and you are sure to surf some patriotic songs on Google. The public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati has released a song called Watan to add to the fervour of patriotism.  

The track gives an amazing glimpse of our country by showcasing not only its beauty, but also the diversity. The breathtaking views and beautiful souls that exist, is also showcased in the video. Sung by Javed Ali, the track gives a gist of what our Bharat is.

Click here to view the song:

The struggle of our freedom fighters, the launch of Chandrayaan 2, our Indian army, which is depicted in Watan is much dedicated to the contribution of these warriors who have made our nation proud. 

Watan is a shout out to these brave souls that our country is proud of who will continue to prosper and would be stuck in people’s hearts forever. 

This Independence we at Radioandmusic.com pay a tribute to our real heroes who would be an inspiration to the coming generations.

Tags
Independence Day Ay Watan music
Related news
News | 13 Aug 2019

Alia Bhatt motivated us to work better: The Doorbeen

MUMBAI: The Doorbeen boys of Lamberghini fame Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma have revealed that collaborating as the composers for Alia Bhatt's debut non-Hindi film music video, Prada, was a motivating experience.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2019

Get ready to witness a melodious evening of retro songs with Swar Aalap's 'Signature Tunes'

MUMBAI: Swar Aalap that has always believed that it’s the musicians, who make a song sound heavenly, are coming up with a new initiative ‘Signature Tunes’ to be held on 14 August 2019  at St. Andrews College, Bandra.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2019

Navv Inder: For how long will we rely on 90s songs?

MUMBAI: “For how long, will we rely on 90s songs?” says Navv Inder, who has released his full-fledged Hindi song, Strawberry Warga today.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2019

Music composer Loy Mendosa inspires students of Whistling Woods International through special workshop

MUMBAI: The old phrase is known to all – ‘Music is a window to the soul’ and co-founder of the globally known Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio, Loy Mendonsa prove every letter of the statement.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2019

Aditi Singh Sharma's dance video gets blocked on instagram!

MUMBAI: Dhoom 3 singer Aditi Singh Sharma’s dance video has recently got blocked on instagram by a media agency, DigiSay.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Let's reverse the tradition, gift brothers' uber-cool music gadgets this Rakshabandhan!

MUMBAI: Raksha Bandhan observes the assurance of ever blossoming love and responsibility amongstread more

News
Red FM says 'Bachaate Raho' with Grofers, Mindshare, turns 'Orange' in Delhi

MUMBAI: In a first-of-this kind partnership, ‘Grofers’, India’s lread more

News
We can build and institutionalize 'Live news’ competency: Prasar Bharati CEO

MUMBAI: In a recent brainstorming session, India’s largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharead more

News
Radio City's 'Gaddha Pehelwan Activity' tackles pothole menace in UP, Delhi, Patna, Ranchi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s largest radio network, celebrates many facets of the season with an aread more

News
SpotlampE.com announces 'Ishqa' sung by singer Payal Dev

MUMBAI: 9X Media Network’s non-film music platform SpotlampE.com announces the launch of Ishqa byread more

top# 5 articles

1
Alia Bhatt motivated us to work better: The Doorbeen

MUMBAI: The Doorbeen boys of Lamberghini fame Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma have revealed that collaborating as the composers for Alia Bhatt's debut...read more

2
Rapper Naezy gears for Australian debut

MUMBAI: Rapper Naezy is all set to make his debut in Australia. The rapper, whose life significantly influenced the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy ...read more

3
Independence Day Special: Doordarshan 'Watan' depicts beauty of 'New India'

MUMBAI: Patriotism will truly evoke in you as Independence Day is around the corner and you are sure to surf some patriotic songs on Google. The...read more

4
Anup Jalota lends voice for TV show on 'Shri Krishna'

MUMBAI: Singer-musician Anup Jalota, popular for his devotional songs and ghazals, will recite bhajans and shlokas for the mythological show,...read more

5
Azaadi Records releases song 'K I N G' - The latest EP by Prabh Deep

Offering a different sonic experience to his critically acclaimed debut Class-Sikh (produced in collaboration with Sez on the Beat), Prabh Deep's...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group