Independence Day Special: Doordarshan 'Watan' depicts beauty of 'New India'

MUMBAI: Patriotism will truly evoke in you as Independence Day is around the corner and you are sure to surf some patriotic songs on Google. The public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati has released a song called Watan to add to the fervour of patriotism.

The track gives an amazing glimpse of our country by showcasing not only its beauty, but also the diversity. The breathtaking views and beautiful souls that exist, is also showcased in the video. Sung by Javed Ali, the track gives a gist of what our Bharat is.

Click here to view the song:

The struggle of our freedom fighters, the launch of Chandrayaan 2, our Indian army, which is depicted in Watan is much dedicated to the contribution of these warriors who have made our nation proud.

Watan is a shout out to these brave souls that our country is proud of who will continue to prosper and would be stuck in people’s hearts forever.

This Independence we at Radioandmusic.com pay a tribute to our real heroes who would be an inspiration to the coming generations.