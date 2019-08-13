RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Aug 2019 18:14 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Zeek fulfilled my wish of creating a relaxed, melodic version of 'Tu Mila To Haina' with original vibe retained: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI: One of Amaal Mallik’s Bollywood compositions, Tu Mila To Haina has been remixed by DJ ZEEK, who has also worked with the composer on the original number.

Speaking about his experience of working with DJ ZEEK on the remix version of Tu Mila To Haina, Amaal says, “I always wanted a version to this song with something that’s more relaxing and melodic, retains the vibe of the original but has newer elements and DJ Zeek has achieved that. He is a very talented producer.”

“When we were working on the original song, Tu Mila To Haina, I had no idea that I’d ever be remixing this one, though I always wanted to remix one of his songs because they are so melancholic, soul driven and perfectly crafted with every detail of sound. It’s truly a blessing to watch him work. I'm so grateful for getting an opportunity to work with Amaal Mallik,” exclaims ZEEK.

He further adds on what led to the discovery of the fresh tuned used in the revamp version, “One random day I opened my computer and stumbled upon Arijit's voice of Tu Mila To Haina and randomly ended up playing the piano, which you hear in the intro and from there on this remix was born.”

“Over the years of really exploring sounds, few instruments really touched my heart like a ‘Cello’ or a ‘Sarangi’. Since I come from a DJ’ing world, so always wanted to blend the electronic world with our Indian sounds and somehow keep it fresh to the listeners’ ears. I knew that I didn’t want to change the soul that Amaal had created. Hence, I chose a very minimal pallet of sounds. Arijit Singh voice, heart-felt singing and Amaal’s melody is what truly makes this song what it is,” ZEEK further shares.

Amaal is quite smitten by ZEEK’s approach towards creating new sounds. On this, he comments, “He has previously produced music for few of my songs as well. I like his approach to music; it’s very heartfelt and basic, and never trying to prove a point. This is the magic a musician should have, which he has.”

Lastly, on the response received by the remix version, Amaal exclaims, “The response has been incredible; I never knew people would give so much love to our version. It was trending on twitter for hours and it feels good that we tried something new sound wise.”

Watch ‘Tu Mila To Haina’ remix

Tags
Amaal Mallik Remix DJ
Related news
News | 07 Aug 2019

Bit of nervousness important before gigs: Amaal Mallik

MUMBAI:  Young composer-singer Amaal Mallik is slightly jittery ahead of his performance with the popular Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in the Australian city. He says a bit of nervousness is important because that's what makes an artist perform better.

read more
News | 07 Aug 2019

Amaal performing on my arrangements with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is exciting: Meghdeep Bose

MUMBAI: It was earlier reported by us about Amaal Mallik debuting at the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, making him the second Indian composer to perform with the world famous orchestra after A. R. Rahman.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2019

MADNAP, SMLE release new single

MUMBAI: On Friday (26 July), DJs/producers- MADNAP & SMLE- released their newest collaboration, Throw It All Way featuring AVIELLA, via Thrive Music.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2019

Armaan, Amaal's 'Chale Aana' saves life of Bangladeshi girl!

MUMBAI: Brothers Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik’s songs have always made fans go crazy over their phenomenal composition. But, their song, Chale Aana has turned out to be a life saver!

read more
News | 23 Jul 2019

DJ Raytrix's remixed version of 'Apna Time Aayega' becomes rage on social media

MUMBAI: From being a senior instructor at a music academy to being one of the topmost DJs in the country, it has been quite a long and eventful journey for Mumbai based DJ Raytrix.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Let's reverse the tradition, gift brothers' uber-cool music gadgets this Rakshabandhan!

MUMBAI: Raksha Bandhan observes the assurance of ever blossoming love and responsibility amongstread more

News
Red FM says 'Bachaate Raho' with Grofers, Mindshare, turns 'Orange' in Delhi

MUMBAI: In a first-of-this kind partnership, ‘Grofers’, India’s lread more

News
We can build and institutionalize 'Live news’ competency: Prasar Bharati CEO

MUMBAI: In a recent brainstorming session, India’s largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharead more

News
Radio City's 'Gaddha Pehelwan Activity' tackles pothole menace in UP, Delhi, Patna, Ranchi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s largest radio network, celebrates many facets of the season with an aread more

News
SpotlampE.com announces 'Ishqa' sung by singer Payal Dev

MUMBAI: 9X Media Network’s non-film music platform SpotlampE.com announces the launch of Ishqa byread more

top# 5 articles

1
Anup Jalota lends voice for TV show on 'Shri Krishna'

MUMBAI: Singer-musician Anup Jalota, popular for his devotional songs and ghazals, will recite bhajans and shlokas for the mythological show,...read more

2
Alia Bhatt motivated us to work better: The Doorbeen

MUMBAI: The Doorbeen boys of Lamberghini fame Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma have revealed that collaborating as the composers for Alia Bhatt's debut...read more

3
Rapper Naezy gears for Australian debut

MUMBAI: Rapper Naezy is all set to make his debut in Australia. The rapper, whose life significantly influenced the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy ...read more

4
Azaadi Records releases song 'K I N G' - The latest EP by Prabh Deep

Offering a different sonic experience to his critically acclaimed debut Class-Sikh (produced in collaboration with Sez on the Beat), Prabh Deep's...read more

5
Independence Day Special: Doordarshan 'Watan' depicts beauty of 'New India'

MUMBAI: Patriotism will truly evoke in you as Independence Day is around the corner and you are sure to surf some patriotic songs on Google. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group