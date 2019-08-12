Zeenat Aman's son debuts as music composer

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman's son Zahaan Khan is debuting as a music composer with the upcoming Bollywood film, Dunno Y: Love Is Love. The movie is directed by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma, son of K.C. Sharma, with whom Zahaan’s mom has earlier worked.

Speaking about his debut, Zahaan says, “I listen to a lot of music and explore genres from across the globe. That is what defines my approach to making it. Before this project, I have created a few other professional and personal compositions."

“Zahaan is a great composer and has a bright future in Bollywood. It was a good experience working with him and I wish him all the very best for all his future projects,” says director of the film.

The movie stars Kitu Gidwani, Zareena Wahab, Mona Ambegaonkar, Yuvraaj Parashar, Sahajahan and others.