editorial
News |  12 Aug 2019 20:20 |  By Minal Metkari

Navv Inder: For how long will we rely on 90s songs?

MUMBAI: “For how long, will we rely on 90s songs?” says Navv Inder, who has released his full-fledged Hindi song, Strawberry Warga today.

Also Read: Exclusive: 'Wakhra Swag' singer gears for Hindi song, 'Strawberry Warga'

Inder further expresses concern, “If all of them are recreated, then we will be left with none, which will hurt us.”

“I am a 90s kids, who has grown up listening to famous numbers of that time. If there is something new not being created, then we can think about recreating songs. Companies should think about new content,” suggests the Wakhra Swag singer.

Navv Inder’s concern makes sense with the amount of recreations, the Indian music industry is witnessing day-by-day. The industry insiders have always stood divided on the topic of recreation. While some have heavily criticised it, some believe it to be a way to make today’s generation acquainted with some evergreen songs.

When it comes to his newest song, Strawberry Warga, which is a peppy track, released under Zee Music Company’s official YouTube handle. The song is a decent attempt, but fails to match the aura of Wakhra Swag, which was recreated recently for Judgementall Hai Kya.

Watch ‘Strawberry Warga’ here

Lastly, on being asked to choose between Bollywood playback singing and singing for independent songs, the singer concludes, “I want to try singing for every genre of music. Also, my new song is always different from my previous song.”

