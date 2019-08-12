Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth call it quits

MUMBAI: Actors Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage.

According to US reports, they both have mutually decided to separate from each other as they want to focus on their careers.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy," Cyrus' representative told people.com.

The couple got married in December 2018 after knowing each other for over 10 years.

News of their split started circulating after Cyrus posted a photograph of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring.