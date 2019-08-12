Get ready to witness a melodious evening of retro songs with Swar Aalap's 'Signature Tunes'

MUMBAI: Swar Aalap that has always believed that it’s the musicians, who make a song sound heavenly, are coming up with a new initiative ‘Signature Tunes’ to be held on 14 August 2019 at St. Andrews College, Bandra.

Uttam Singh, who has given music for famous Bollywood movies like Dil Toh Pagal hai, Pyaar Deewana Hota hai, Gadar- Ek Prem Katha etc., will be felicitated at the event.

The event will be marked as a day of music veterans as Indian Idol fame Vishal Kothari, who his versatile singing will be performing on various genres of music. Also, Lamborghini fame Ragini Tandon will be performing at the event.

Speaking about Swar Aalap, Dinesh Ghate Jain said, "While composing tracks, the music directors compose the tune and it is the arranger who beautifies and gives life to the tune. Later these beautified lively pieces become the ‘signature tune’ of a song, which gives identity to a song. In 2002, Swar Aalap was established with the aim of honouring such great musicians. Lakhs of musicians earn their bread and butter by playing their music at the events organised. We recognize singers, composers, and lyricist but we don't recognize the musicians who give us such soothing music. Swar Aalap is to try to provide recognition to such musicians; it's a cause by a Musician for Musicians."

Vishal Kothari also says, "A tune is incomplete without lyrics and a lyric is incomplete without a tune, both of them walk hand in hand. ‘Signature Tunes’ is a concept where we are highlighting how tunes have given identity to songs. I have been a Mohd Rafi fan and have grown up listening to his songs. Hence, to commence the event, I'll begin with Rafi Sahab songs to mark my tribute to the legend. I also feel fortunate that I'll be performing for Legendary Music composer and Arranger Shri Uttam Singhji which rarely happens and I think this is what sets Swar Aalap different from others. I am hoping our association will do wonders and event will be a great hit.

Films make musicians, musicians make music but somehow their contribution remains invisible to us. Hence, Dinesh Ghate Jain felt a heavy need to felicitate such musicians and founded Swar Aalap in 2002 to not only showcase their talents but also to acknowledge them and award the outstanding musicians of Bollywood. Concerts are in addition to help the needy artists. Giving recognition, acknowledgment, and glory to the great musicians of Bollywood has become Swar Aalap's passion. It initially started as ‘Dastak’ and eventually emerged as ‘Swar Aalap’.