Sachet Tandon enjoys Bekhayali's success

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer Sachet Tandon who is enjoying the success of his romantic track Bekhayali from recently-released film Kabir Singh said he never thought the song would become a rage among the audience.

Sachet was interacting with the media while shooting for an acoustic version of the super hit song along with fellow music composer Parampara Thakur, here on Friday.

The lilting Bekhayali number became a rage soon after its launch a while back, and has been covered by many fans. Not just that. Soon after Sachet's original version, it was also followed up by playback star Arijit Singh's rendition.

Bekhayali, which featured Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has so far got more than 130 million views on YouTube and has been widely shared across several social media platforms.

Talking about its success, Sachet said, "We are really happy with the audiences' response. We never thought it would become such a huge rage among the audience so it is a really good feeling and we are grateful to our audience who have appreciated the song."

The acoustic version of "Bekhayali" is being directed by photographer-turned-director Israni.

On composing the acoustic version, he said: "The original song which is in the film is a very heavy band song so we decided to make an acoustic version with the use of strings and orchestra to support it and this time it's a duet version so it was very tricky for us to crack it. We decided to give something new to the audience without compromising the original feel of the song."

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Kabir Singh" has completed 50 days at the box office, and has become one of those rare films in recent times to be enjoying this feat.

So far it has registered Rs 278.50 crore which is unprecedented for a film belonging to the romantic drama genre.

(Source: IANS)