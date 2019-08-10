RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Aug 2019 13:31 |  By RnMTeam

'Gully Boy' Naezy launches new song on birthday!

MUMBAI: Rapper Naezy, who inspired the Bollywood blockbuster, Gully Boy and India’s premier hip hop artist, is back with a new single, which is launched today on the occasion of his birthday. Titled Rukhta Nah, this song is a tie up with OnePlus Playback.

The talented Naezy is known for having introduced multi-syllabic rhyming and for using local slang in his lyrics, telling stories about everyday life in the area he grew up in and also the ups and downs faced by the youth in such an environment.

The new song is also on the same lines. This is the third since his return with Aafat Wapas under Big Bang. His audiences and fans will be happy to know that Naezy will be coming out with more of his compositions at regular intervals.

Speaking on this new single Naezy said, “My life is all about obstacles and this song basically is about me being unstoppable despite any obstacles….I want to do everything that I have ever desired and nothing will stop me. Besides that the song also gives my fans and audiences a glimpse into my life and what I am upto at this point in time.”

Watch here:

Naezy further added on the video, “The video was shot in guerrilla style in London. All my videos earlier have also been DIY right from the first. Aafat that I recorded on my ipad; and so is this one again. I have directed the video myself and it was fun shooting this in a city I love.”

Spilling beans on this birthday plans, Naezy says, “It will be a working birthday for me this year which is what I like it to be. I will be a guest judge on MTV Hustle and later that evening I will be performing in Chandigarh. Hope all my birthday’s are like this busy doing what I love!”

Tags
Naezy Gully Boy Bollywood hip hop
Related news
News | 10 Aug 2019

Exclusive: 'Wakhra Swag' singer gears for Hindi song, 'Strawberry Warga'

MUMBAI: Wakhra Swag fame singer, Navv Inder is all set to release is complete Hindi song, Strawberry Warga with Zee Music Company.“It’s my Hindi song with a little Punjabi touch,” reveals the singer about the romantic number, which will be released on 12 August 2019.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2019

Shashaa Tirupati unveils English song on hope and pain

MUMBAI: Singer Shashaa Tirupati, who has sung in Bollywood films such as Mom and Half Girlfriend, has come up with an original English song, Oceans Rained, about hope and pain, breaking down and resurrecting and "all the real stuff".

read more
News | 09 Aug 2019

Aditi Singh Sharma's dance video gets blocked on instagram!

MUMBAI: Dhoom 3 singer Aditi Singh Sharma’s dance video has recently got blocked on instagram by a media agency, DigiSay.

read more
News | 08 Aug 2019

Music industry accepting independent music with open arms: Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar

MUMBAI: Sister duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, who has crooned many Bollywood numbers, debuted in the world of singles this year with songs like Maafiyan, Sudhar Jha. In a candid talk with Radioandmusic, the singers have shared their thoughts on the scenar

read more
News | 06 Aug 2019

Recreations have limited shelf life: Singer Surabhi Dashpatra

MUMBAI: Singer Surabhi Dashpatra, who is currently making waves for her song Kis raste hai jana in the film Judgementall Hai Kya, is disappointed with the trend of recreations prevailing in Bollywood.

read more

RnM Biz

News
We can build and institutionalize 'Live news’ competency: Prasar Bharati CEO

MUMBAI: In a recent brainstorming session, India’s largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharead more

News
Radio City's 'Gaddha Pehelwan Activity' tackles pothole menace in UP, Delhi, Patna, Ranchi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s largest radio network, celebrates many facets of the season with an aread more

News
SpotlampE.com announces 'Ishqa' sung by singer Payal Dev

MUMBAI: 9X Media Network’s non-film music platform SpotlampE.com announces the launch of Ishqa byread more

News
Radio City official partner of 'Mission Mangal', stars promote movie

MUMBAI: Radio City 91.1FM Mumbai was engulfed in a flurry of actiread more

News
#TideUltraRapChallenge: Tide uses 'rap' to promote new product, Hina Khan joins!

MUMBAI: One of the leading fabric care brands in India from P&G, Tide has launched New Tide Uread more

top# 5 articles

1
Exclusive: 'Wakhra Swag' singer gears for Hindi song, 'Strawberry Warga'

MUMBAI: Wakhra Swag fame singer, Navv Inder is all set to release is complete Hindi song, Strawberry Warga with Zee Music Company.“It’s my Hindi...read more

2
66th National Film Awards: Arijit Singh bags best playback singer award for 'Binte Dil'

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh, who has given Bollywood best songs of all times like Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Sanam Re and Bekhayali has proved his...read more

3
Aditi Singh Sharma's dance video gets blocked on instagram!

MUMBAI: Dhoom 3 singer Aditi Singh Sharma’s dance video has recently got blocked on instagram by a media agency, DigiSay.The singer informed about...read more

4
Music composer Loy Mendosa inspires students of Whistling Woods International through special workshop

MUMBAI: The old phrase is known to all – ‘Music is a window to the soul’ and co-founder of the globally known Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio, Loy Mendonsa...read more

5
Alia Bhatt's 'Stranger Things' tease for music video debut

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has given a Stranger Things twist to her debut music video for The Doorbeens song, Prada in order to tease fans.After...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group