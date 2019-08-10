'Gully Boy' Naezy launches new song on birthday!

MUMBAI: Rapper Naezy, who inspired the Bollywood blockbuster, Gully Boy and India’s premier hip hop artist, is back with a new single, which is launched today on the occasion of his birthday. Titled Rukhta Nah, this song is a tie up with OnePlus Playback.

The talented Naezy is known for having introduced multi-syllabic rhyming and for using local slang in his lyrics, telling stories about everyday life in the area he grew up in and also the ups and downs faced by the youth in such an environment.

The new song is also on the same lines. This is the third since his return with Aafat Wapas under Big Bang. His audiences and fans will be happy to know that Naezy will be coming out with more of his compositions at regular intervals.

Speaking on this new single Naezy said, “My life is all about obstacles and this song basically is about me being unstoppable despite any obstacles….I want to do everything that I have ever desired and nothing will stop me. Besides that the song also gives my fans and audiences a glimpse into my life and what I am upto at this point in time.”

Naezy further added on the video, “The video was shot in guerrilla style in London. All my videos earlier have also been DIY right from the first. Aafat that I recorded on my ipad; and so is this one again. I have directed the video myself and it was fun shooting this in a city I love.”

Spilling beans on this birthday plans, Naezy says, “It will be a working birthday for me this year which is what I like it to be. I will be a guest judge on MTV Hustle and later that evening I will be performing in Chandigarh. Hope all my birthday’s are like this busy doing what I love!”