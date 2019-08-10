Exclusive: 'Wakhra Swag' singer gears for Hindi song, 'Strawberry Warga'

MUMBAI: Wakhra Swag fame singer, Navv Inder is all set to release is complete Hindi song, Strawberry Warga with Zee Music Company.

“It’s my Hindi song with a little Punjabi touch,” reveals the singer about the romantic number, which will be released on 12 August 2019.

He further explains its theme, “Strawberry, I think, is compared with a ‘girl’ (laughs)! I can’t reveal everything as you will have to wait for the song to release.”

Navv Inder has co-sung the song with singer Swati Sharma while Rohit Suchanti and Srishty Rode have featured in the song.

On being asked about his experience of working with her, he shares, “It is my first time singing with Swati. I have had always liked her voice.”

“When the producer of the song, Sanjana told me about the song, I said, ‘let’s do it!’ as I also wanted to explore Hindi genre,” he further adds.

Further commenting on his experience of working with Zee Music Company, he further exclaims, “My experience of working with Zee Music Company has been good. One of my songs, Wakhra Swag was released with them recently, for the Bollywood film, Judgementall Hai Kya, which was promoted very nicely by Zee Music Company.”

Wakhra Swag is a popular Punjabi song of Navv Inder featuring rapper Badshah, It was recently recreated for the latest Kangana Ranaut starrer, Judgementall Hai Kya and re-sung by Raja Kumari and Lisa Mishra, while Tanishk Bagchi has composed its music.

“I am happy with the response received,” further exclaims the singer.

Lastly, revealing about his upcoming projects, he says, “There is a lot in the pipeline, but I cannot reveal about it until it gets finalised. I am also singing for a Bollywood song.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.