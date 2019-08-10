RadioandMusic
News |  10 Aug 2019 19:28 |  By RnMTeam

Alia Bhatt's 'Stranger Things' tease for music video debut

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt has given a Stranger Things twist to her debut music video for The Doorbeens song, Prada in order to tease fans.

After sharing the first look poster of the video, Alia posted a short video on Instagram Stories to give a sense of the upcoming single to her fans and followers.

With the sounds of the theme song of the popular supernatural thriller, Stranger Things playing, the video shows a van with psychedelic colours in the background. The video then turns upside down another reference to the show's plotline of alternate dimension existing in parallel to the human world. 

She also tagged the Lamborghini hitmakers and Jjust Music Official. The first look, which the actress shared on Friday, shows Alia with the musicians with a colourful and tropical aesthetic.

On the film front, Alia is busy with Sadak 2, which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit, Sadak.

(Source: IANS)

