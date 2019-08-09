RadioandMusic
News |  09 Aug 2019 17:17 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Mihir Joshi to host panel about music in digital age at Enfluence

MUMBAI : Mihir Joshi, the well known singer who started his career in radio and further moved on to several other performing areas, majorly television hosting comes with a bang again! Mihir is very well known for hosting events such as The MJ Show and WWE is back to host yet another panel: #enfluence by enlfyt.

en:fluence is an attempt to establish a community of internet content creators to strengthen, nurture, cultivate and incubate current along with new talent. This summit is a commemoration of brilliant Content Creators, their stories of climbing the success ladder and guidance for potential upcoming influencers.

Mihir Joshi revealed that he is going to be a host for the amazing stage, which will be discussing music in the global digital world. He also mentioned about Palash Sen(founder of Euphoria band), Mohit Gaur and two other artists co-hosting the panel.

The long wait for this event comes to an end today! RnM trusts that this wonderful event connecting digital world and music will be a huge hit!

