editorial
News |  09 Aug 2019 20:19 |  By RnMTeam

Lucknow court issues non-bailable warrant against Honey Singh

MUMBAI: A non-bailable warrant has been issued against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh by a local court in a seven-year-old case lodged by IPS officer Amitabh Thakur.

The FIR was lodged against Singh on December 31, 2012, at the Gomti Nagar police station. The complainant claimed that the lyrics of the song, Main Hoon Balaatkari, sung by Honey Singh, were derogatory and condemnable. The complainant added that the song in question was widely available on the internet.

After investigation, the police registered a case against the singer on June 27 2013, under Sections 292, 293 and 294 of the IPC. The court had ordered the singer to appear before it on December 23, 2013 but Honey Singh did not take cognisance of the same.

The court has now asked the singer to appear before it on 11 September 2019.

Honey Singh is a popular rapper in Punjabi and Hindi and his songs are known for their controversial lyrics.

(Source: IANS)

Honey Singh Lucknow court Internet rapper Punjabi Hindi
explore RNM

