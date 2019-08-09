Jubin's worst nightmare is waking up as 'Kangana Ranaut'

MUMBAI: Ever thought, what would be the worst nightmare of singer Jubin Nautiyal? Well, its waking up as actress Kangana Ranaut, as revealed by him recently.

In an episode of a chat show, Nautiyal was asked what he would do if he woke up as the Queen star.

To this, Jubin responded, "Waking up as Kangana Ranaut would be a nightmare. I'll try and wake myself up again."

Nautiyal, known for songs like The Humma song and Bawara mann, also opened up about his experience of shifting to Mumbai from Dehradun.

"I didn't come to Mumbai to struggle. I always felt that if I am struggling with music, I am in the wrong profession. I shouldn't be struggling with my profession; I should have fun," he said.

Talking on trend of actors singing and remixing, he said: "None of the actors who sing are good at singing. Tanishk Bagchi is a composer who needs to be more original."

The singer opened up on the chat show, By Invite Only.

(Source : IANS)