News |  09 Aug 2019

BTS first foreign male act to be certified 'Million' by RIAJ

MUMBAI: Oricon News suggests that Lights/Boy With Luv has been certified 'Million' by the RIAJ for the month of July.

This is special because never before in history a male foreign act single has achieved the 'Million' certification. Adding on, this is the first ever time in twelve years that a male single in Japan received the 'Million' certification for a single. Masafumi Akikawa's A Thousand Winds was the last time this phenomenon was seen, dating back to the August of 2007.

BTS is the third Korean act to receive this certification. BoA achieved this honor thrice with Listen to My Heart in 2002, Valenti in 2003, and Best of Soul in 2005. Girls' Generation also accomplished a 'Million' certification in the year 2011.

RnM team congratulates and sends love and best wishes for their future career.

