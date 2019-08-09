AurSuno: Lyricist Nirmika Singh launches online Hindi poetry video series

MUMBAI: After wooing audiences with candid Instagram videos of her poetry recitations, popular lyricist and songwriter Nirmika Singh has launched her highly anticipated Hindi poetry video series #AurSuno across digital platforms. As part of the series, Nirmika will feature in a range of black and white videos, performing her poetry in a unique style that combines spoken word and solo theatre.

High on emotion and passion, Nirmika’s poems in the #AurSuno series cover the themes of feminism, love, relationships and society. The noir treatment to the videos only adds to the overall sentiment of the poems, which reflect Nirmika’s versatility as a millennial poet. She is known for her effortless yet sharp writingstyle that marries the colloquial with the profound. The videos will be released bi-weekly on Nirmika’s social media handles: @nirmika.

Watch here:

Speaking about the #AurSuno series, Nirmika says, “I will always feel shy to admit I am a ‘poet’ – it is such a loaded word! I feel with #AurSuno, I am simply articulating some of my deepest, most intimate feelings about causes that matter to me – whether it’s a failing society, a broken relationship or my own body issues. It is perhaps because my words are bare, honest and vulnerable that people can relate to them.”

On why she chose to recite her poetry in a unique noir style, Nirmika says, “I didn’t start with the premise that I must perform my pieces in a different format – I just did what felt right. My poems demand a high emotional quotient, and in the #AurSuno videos I have merely presented my poems with the way I recite them in my head. I am an extremely passionate person and for me, these poems are the purest form of my artistic self-expression.”