News |  09 Aug 2019 15:59 |  By RnMTeam

Aditi Singh Sharma's dance video gets blocked on instagram!

MUMBAI: Dhoom 3 singer Aditi Singh Sharma’s dance video has recently got blocked on instagram by a media agency, DigiSay.

The singer informed about the same through her Twitter handle. She tweeted, “So..@DigiSay blocked my dance video on @instagram  saying it may contain content owned by them !! I did not know bollywood songs were content owned by such handles.”

She further quizzed in her tweet, “Does anyone know more about this ? Seen the world dancing to bollywood songs on social media & not getting blocked.”

The details of the blocked dance video couldn’t be retrieved since it is blocked, but from the singer’s tweet, it seems to be a Bollywood song.

Meanwhile, it is not for the first time, a singer, actor etc., has shared a dance video on their social media handle. DigiSay has to mention their side of story yet.

